THE BOYS Season 4 CCXP Mexico Character Artwork Confirms The Return Of [SPOILER]

Prime Video has revealed some new CCXP character banners for the fourth season of The Boys, and they confirm the return of a certain season 3 character...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 26, 2024 04:03 PM EST
Prime Video has debuted some character artwork for the fourth season of The Boys ahead of the first ever CCXP Mexico this May, and one of the banners confirms the return of a certain character who appeared to be pretty definitively killed-off last season.

Though this won't be considered a major spoiler if you've been keeping an eye on set photos (he's also briefly glimpses in the trailer), Black Noir will indeed be back in action as a card-carrying member of The Seven.

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be the same Black Noir!

It's almost certainly going to be someone else under the mask, and there's some speculation that it might even be Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) who was put back on ice in the season 3 finale.

Check out the banners at the links below.

Though the trailer (see below) did give us some idea of what to expect, specific season 4 plot details are still under wraps. We do know that the premiere will pick up almost immediately after the events of the Gen V finale.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) doesn't have long to live after overdosing on Temp V in the season 3 finale. Thankfully, he knows about a certain Supe virus that was created in Gen V's "Woods."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," said showrunner Eric Kripke in a recent interview with Variety. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn’t be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn’t even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V.”

"The value of having the [two shows’ writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, ‘Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he’s really hot on the tail of the virus?’ It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what’s coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele’s team."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

BeNice123
BeNice123 - 3/26/2024, 4:43 PM
Black noir shiuld have never been killed off.
Origame
Origame - 3/26/2024, 4:45 PM
@BeNice123 - it's almost definitely someone new in the mask.

My theory is they're replacing black noir with a homelander clone.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 3/26/2024, 4:46 PM
@Origame - that is a crazy theory. Im game . Lol.
Evansly
Evansly - 3/26/2024, 4:47 PM
@Origame - That would move the needle back towards the original comics. Although the general consensus that I have heard is that the show adds a lot of dimension that the comics lacked
Taonrey
Taonrey - 3/26/2024, 4:56 PM
@Origame - it’s the same actor but he’s under a mask so maybe he’s playing some one different
Origame
Origame - 3/26/2024, 5:03 PM
@Evansly - here's the thing though, it fixes the problems from the comics version of the clone.

In the original, it was always black noir and he was the guy doing all the psychopathic things we thought homelander did. So all that did was make homelander pointless to the story, because it was just black noir.

Doing it this way where the clone replaces the real noir after 3 seasons, now all that sh!t homelander did he still did. And the clone is just a contingency plan to deal with homelander, showing vought is always one step ahead.
Origame
Origame - 3/26/2024, 5:04 PM
@Taonrey - it's the same actor who was always the body for black noir. But that's a different actor to who played the face of black noir.
The1st
The1st - 3/26/2024, 5:15 PM
@BeNice123 - Is it though?
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/26/2024, 5:16 PM
@BeNice123 - It's what happened in the comics.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 3/26/2024, 5:42 PM
@Origame - you're theory? Almost as if you got it directly from the comics
Origame
Origame - 3/26/2024, 5:45 PM
@BigPhilbowski - it's almost as if the show did something different and my theory is a suggestion they incorporate a major element from the comics.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/26/2024, 4:44 PM
I’ve been spoiled on who is under the mask in the comics and I actually hope the show plays that out. No reason they couldn’t even with his death in season 3. Could be “someone else” but still execute that twist.
Origame
Origame - 3/26/2024, 4:44 PM
We already knew black noir was returning.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/26/2024, 4:56 PM
@Origame - User Comment Image

would we have still clicked into it if it wasn't bait?
IHateBoogers
IHateBoogers - 3/26/2024, 4:56 PM
Not surprising considering he was in the trailer for the new season. My guess would be it's just a random guy Homelander makes wear the suit for public appearances, not actually anyone that is powered.

The clone thing, while in the comics, would just be out of nowhere in the show. There's been no hints or lead up to that at all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 5:05 PM
@IHateBoogers - I could see that theory happening

Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the guy who was Noir under the mask suit as a fun meta joke since it was a different actor when we got the unmasked flashbacks

User Comment Image


I agree with the clone thing too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 5:01 PM
Man , OG Noir turned out to be not just a fun character but a tragic one too given the backstory in S3 (especially for a guy that never spoke a word in the show).

User Comment Image

Interested to see who this new Noir is , I can see it being someone Homelander himself personally chooses as his loyal servant.

Anyway , can’t wait for S4 since been a big fan of the show thus far!!.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 3/26/2024, 5:11 PM
Where is my queen
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/26/2024, 5:14 PM
@WhateverItTakes - im here
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 3/26/2024, 5:46 PM
First of all, it hasn't confirmed anything, nor is it a spoiler, since he's literally in the trailer and we already knew he was coming back.

View Recorder