THE BOYS Season 4's Most F*cked Up Episode Concludes With A Huge Twist - SPOILERS

The sixth episode of The Boys season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video, and "Dirty Business" more than lives up to its title! Spoilers follow...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 04, 2024 01:07 PM EST
"Don’t you worry, Billy my boy. Daddy’s home."

We've seen a lot of f*cked up stuff since The Boys premiered on Prime Video back in 2019, but the events of this week's episode, "Dirty Business," might just take the fart-cake.

In an effort to get to the bottom of Homelander and Victoria Neuman's plot to replace Robert Singer as president once he’s elected into office, MM, Kimiko, Annie and Hughie make their way to a party at Tek Knight's - the Batman parody Supe introduced in Gen V - mansion, with Hughie infiltrating the bash as Webweaver.

Hughie agrees to a tour of Tek Knight's "Tek-Cave," and things soon take a turn for the debauched.

Hughie is forced to pose as Tek Knight's new "sidekick," which basically means he is tied up and left at the mercy of a seriously twisted individual's - actually, make that two twisted individuals when Ashley drops in for a bit of fun - extreme sexual proclivities.

Fortunately, the crew - minus MM who is taken to hospital by A-Train after suffering a panic attack - comes to the rescue before any permanent damage (physically, at least) can be inflicted on poor Hughie, and after Kimiko transfers millions of Tek’s money to various charities, the Supe is murdered his own butler, who tells Hughie that his boss' safe word was "Zendaya" all along.

Elsewhere in the episode, an imprisoned Frenchie refuses a visit from Kimiko, Firecracker takes drugs in order to produce breast milk for Homelander to drink (imagine someone who has never heard of The Boys reading through this recap), and a popular fan-theory is confirmed with a major twist.

When we return to Butcher and Joe Kessler, who are still attempting to force Sameer to create more of the virus, it's revealed that Kessler has been dead for years, and Billy has been hallucinating his old friend all along!

Sameer explains that he'd need to make the virus airborne - creating a pandemic which would kill anyone with Compound V running through their veins - if it was to be strong enough to take down Homelander. Butcher's dead ex Rebecca tries to talk her husband out of it, and Joe then directly addresses her, confirming that he is also in Billy's mind.

Who will Butcher listen to? There's only two episodes of The Boys season 4 to go, so be sure to tune in next Thursday to find out.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

The Boys was recently renewed for a fifth and final season.

And an even more [frick]ed up twist, Antony Starr bullied Dominique McElligott out of the industry and the showrunners helped cover up what shitty behaviour goes on behind the scenes.
@BritishMonkey - let’s see what comes of this. I didn’t know Dominique left the industry but she hasn’t done anything since Season 3 of The Boys (which was aired in 2022 and likely shot in 2023). So this could certainly confirm the timing.

Now I’m obviously not taking a leakers word on bts drama (they have a destructive incentive behind leaking) but it wouldn’t be the first time I’d have heard or Starr being a jerk on set.

I always assumed Maeve would be back in the final season given how she went out in S3
Web-Weavers's safe-word was "Zendaya", not Tek-Knight's.

A subtle Spider-Man/Tom Holland joke
Did they expect us to think webweavers suit is dumb. Dude looks badass. Would have been nice to have one non goofy, but pshycopathic supe other than homelander for once.
[url=https://ibb.co/gZvDHRH][img]User Comment Image
You forgot to mention (probably intentionally) that Tek Knight, upon discovering Hughie, was going to cut "new" holes into Hughie's flesh for him to... sexualize intimately.

