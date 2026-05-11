The Boys Season 5, Episode 7 Promo Finds Homelander In The White House In Penultimate Episode

Prime Video has shared a first look at this Wednesday's episode of The Boys. In the penultimate chapter, Billy Butcher and the gang are on the ropes after Homelander took V1, granting him immortality as he looks to become the world's new "God."

For now, it seems the villain will settle for the White House as he looks mighty comfortable sitting in the Oval Office. Despite some similarities, it's clear now that The Boys isn't necessarily heading down the same route as the comics when it comes to how this series ends.

Still, while Season 5 is going to conclude this story, a prequel—Vought Rising—is on the way next year and another spin-off, The Boys: Mexico, remains in development. How likely that is to happen after Amazon's Citadel experiment failed isn't clear.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said that, despite hints to the contrary in the main series, Vought Rising will not look to make Stormfront a sympathetic figure.

"She’s a Nazi, and she sucks," he stated. "Soldier Boy? I think, if it’s teasing anything, it’s teasing that he really had feelings for Clara more than he had originally let on, and that you’ll see a lot of that play out in Vought Rising. You’ll understand a little bit more of what Soldier Boy and Bombsight’s relationship is, and why they resent each other, in Vought Rising."

Kripke added, "But we always try to hit the right balance, where it provides a little bit of context and some good Easter eggs. But by no means do you have to watch The Boys to enjoy Vought Rising. In fact, we just had some audience testing with some people who had never seen The Boys, and they liked Vought Rising on its own. So, that is for sure the goal."

Check out this sneak peek at The Boys in the player below.

Penultimate episode, lads. Grab a Hawaiian shirt and lace up yer [frick]in' boots. pic.twitter.com/q6g6cFuDxp — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 11, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.