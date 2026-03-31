THE BOYS Season 5 Teasers Feature New Footage As Butcher & Homelander Prepare For Their Final Battle

We're now just one week away from the two-episode season 5 premiere of The Boys, and Prime Video has released a couple of new teasers.

These TV spots feature footage from the recent trailer, but there are also some new shots, along with the revelation that Homelander awakens his genetic father, Soldier Boy, in order to enlist his help in tracking down Billy Butcher.

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that Butcher will fully embrace his villainous side in season 5.

"The thing I love about Butcher’s story is it’s about how vengeance and violence, even if done for a just cause, is ultimately toxic and poisons your soul."

"The big turning point for Butcher at the end of season 4 was that he committed to the fact that he’s a monster," Kripke added. "He’s given up any semblance of humanity," said Kripke. The one thing Butcher had that was keeping him on track was the image of his dead wife, Becca, whom he would see in visions. But now that they're gone, Kripke says he's "committed to being a true monster in order to achieve his goals."

"The question for this season is, as scary as Butcher is, and as driven and bloodthirsty as he is, can Hughie and the others rekindle some spark of humanity in this guy?" added Kripke. "Butcher and Homelander veer between this thing of, are they monsters, or are they human? We just put them on different parts of that spectrum."

Just a week away, so how about a lil new footage? Come and have a go. pic.twitter.com/X6FvLCqCxl — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 31, 2026

Full HD Version of the new teaser of #TheBoys Season 5.



(Via:@jacqomuz) pic.twitter.com/IzwTMnEn4C — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) March 30, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.