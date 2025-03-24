THE BOYS Star Antony Starr Suits-Up As Homelander In New Season 5 Set Photo; Shares Unused "Homeboy" Art

Antony Starr has taken to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of The Boys' fifth and final season, along with some unused concept art for Ryan's "Homeboy" costume...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 24, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

As shooting for the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys continues, Antony Starr has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set to Instagram along with two throwback snaps from the previous season and some unused concept art.

Starr is suited-up as Homelander in the set photo, and it doesn't look like there's been any major alterations to his costume. There was speculation that the leader of The Seven might don a new outfit for this final season after he took a step closer to the White House in the season 4 finale.

The actor also revealed some artwork for Ryan's (Cameron Crovetii) "Homeboy" costume, which never actually made the cut. Ryan appeared to fully give himself over to the "dark side" after killing Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) in the finale, so perhaps we'll see him suit-up alongside his father at some point in season 5.

We recently got word that Jensen Ackles' (Soldier Boy) former Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

Though filming has been underway for a while, showrunner Kripke revealed that the scripts are still being written during a recent interview with Collider.

"I mean, look - things adjust all the time. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot, and sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes - but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light.”

While speaking to TV Guide about his plans for the final season earlier this year, Kripke was asked if he's already decided who is going to survive and who will come to a no-doubt messy end.

"Anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it. We have a certain sense of who live and who dies, but we don't have it all totally figured out. But you get to do the final season of a show and go out on your own terms, so not everyone's making it through."

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Rosraf
Rosraf - 3/24/2025, 12:02 PM
Starr does such a good job with Homelander. I am curious to watch more of his work to see if he is always that good, or if he landed just the right role in this series.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/24/2025, 12:13 PM
@Rosraf - He's great in Cobweb. I couldn't remember the name of the movie so I looked up his filmography, he's in Without A Paddle apparently??
RolandD
RolandD - 3/24/2025, 12:37 PM
@UncleHarm1 - I would take Without a Paddle off my resume. I watched that with a friend who thought it was hilarious. The best thing I could say about that movie was it was a movie.😆
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/24/2025, 12:05 PM
Hopefully it ends well. Last season was easily the weakest for me, and hated how what I really wanted to see was summarized in the compilation of events at the end of the season.

I'm not sure this will fill in gap of Invincible. I need to do a rewatch
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/24/2025, 12:08 PM
I liked the last season a lot and don’t really get the hate tbh. Sad to see this end but I’m stoked to see how it all goes down.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/24/2025, 12:35 PM
@TheLobster - Frenchie having a dark secret from his past that he has to cope with has already happened not once but twice prior to this last season. Hughie spends much of the time moping in a hospital before getting sexually assaulted because that's fun. Kimiko doesnt progress a lick. Homelander and Ryan still doing the Homelander and Ryan thing. The plot went no where
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/24/2025, 12:19 PM
We need this show to shift gears now
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/24/2025, 12:36 PM
@AllsNotGood - we need new writers
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 3/24/2025, 12:22 PM
Even though it takes 10 years to make 5 seasons I do LOVE this show....


User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/24/2025, 12:34 PM

I enjoyed this crazy bonkers sicko ride with The Boys. I'm ready for a final season. This show is great, but it can be exhausting.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/24/2025, 12:37 PM
Would like to see Queen Mave come back and help fight Homelander. And see A train become fully good and help fight him. I think A train is gonna die at the end of this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 12:38 PM
Antony Starr truly has been one of the highlights of the show , if not THE MVP…

I hope he gets more roles after this and would also be great to see him in a Marvel or DC thing in the future!!.

User Comment Image

Looking forward to seeing how his story ends in S5 (likely death lol)!!.

View Recorder