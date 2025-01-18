THE BOYS Star Erin Moriarty Shares New BTS Photos As Annie January Enters Her "Vengeance Era"

Cameras have been rolling on the fifth and final season of The Boys since last November, and star Erin Moriarty has now shared some new behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

There's nothing particularly revealing here, but we do have one monitor shot of Moriarty filming a scene, and it looks like we can expect Annie January, FKA Starlight, to enter her "vengeance era."

In the season 4 finale, Annie and Billy Butcher were the only members of the team to evade capture from Homelander's forces (these slightly spoilery set photos reveal where they were most likely sent), but with Butcher on his own personal crusade to wipe out all Supes, it will probably be down to the now rejuvenated and powered-up Starlight to free her friends.

There was no embed available, so click here to check out the photos.

Though filming has been underway for a while, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the scripts are still being written during an interview with Collider.

"I mean, look - things adjust all the time. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot, and sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes - but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light.”

While speaking to TV Guide about his plans for the final season earlier this year, Kripke was asked if he's already decided who is going to survive and who will come to a no-doubt messy end.

"Anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it. We have a certain sense of who live and who dies, but we don't have it all totally figured out. But you get to do the final season of a show and go out on your own terms, so not everyone's making it through."

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.