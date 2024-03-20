INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE: Memory Is The Monster In Stunning Extended Season 2 Trailer

Despite strong critical acclaim, the first season of AMC's Interview With the Vampire flew under the radar somewhat. Even so, the series enticed enough viewers to warrant a second season, and is set to return to our screens this May.

Following some brief teaser promos, we finally have a full trailer featuring some stunning new footage.

This moving, operatic preview spotlights the relationship between Louis and Armand, as they both take part in the ongoing interview with Daniel Molloy. We then flash back to the writer's first conversation with Louis, which didn't end so well (if you've read Anne Rice's novel, you'll know what occurred).

The trailer also includes shots of Claudia raging against her creator, the sinister Santiago and the Théâtre Des Vampires, and the returning Lestat, who is very much alive (well, undead) after the grisly events of the season 1 finale.

After she stole every scene in the first season, fans were disappointed to learn that Bailey Bass would not be reprising the role of Claudia for season 2, with Delainey Hayles stepping in to take over as the ruthless child vampire.

"Delainey is extraordinary. She is a beautiful actress, and I think what she's brought to Claudia is exceptional," Lestat actor Sam Reid said of his new co-star during a recent interview. "It's different and it's a change, but it's also, it's such a beloved character and I think Delainey really makes it her own. I can't wait for people to see her in this role."

Check out the extended trailer below, along with a new synopsis.

"The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories."

Season two of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.