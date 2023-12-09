DOCTOR WHO Features Shocking Regeneration Twist As First Look At Christmas Special Is Revealed - SPOILERS

DOCTOR WHO Features Shocking Regeneration Twist As First Look At Christmas Special Is Revealed - SPOILERS DOCTOR WHO Features Shocking Regeneration Twist As First Look At Christmas Special Is Revealed - SPOILERS

The Doctor Who franchise has been turned on its head thanks to "The Giggle," and a huge regeneration twist sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting new era which kicks off on Christmas Day...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2023 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

And with that, the Doctor is in. Well, perhaps that should be Doctors

Yes, Doctor Who just delivered its first "bi-generation" in a game-changing twist that's bound to be divisive among fans. A clash with the villainous Toymaster culminated with the Fourteenth Doctor being gunned down, prompting him to regenerate. However, instead of becoming someone new, the Time Lord split in two, leaving us with two individual Doctors. 

Russell T Davies previously confirmed that, following this year's Christmas Special, Ncuti Gatwa's stint as the Doctor will launch with season 1 and we now know why.

The Fourteenth Doctor chose his previous appearance (as the Tenth Doctor) because, subconsciously, he wanted to return to Donna and find peace after years of death, loss, and trauma. Now, he's able to "retire," still using the TARDIS - that too "bi-generates" - but not for crazy adventures or battles to save the universe; instead, he finds peace as part of Donna's family, and is given time to heal...while leaving the door open to returning to what he does best, of course. 

As for the Fifteenth Doctor, released from the burden of that trauma, he's quite literally a new man. He has all the same memories and is the Doctor, but the split means he can now move forward, embarking on new journies and essentially freed from the baggage which has come to define the character since he was reintroduced in 2005. 

It's a smart way to give the Doctor Who franchise a fresh start, all while preserving its history...and leaving the door open for Tennant to continue playing the time-traveller in a spin-off or future team-up. There are also some exciting hints about the future, including The Master's possible return. 

A trailer for this year's Christmas special has also been released, and while we're sure some will choose to focus on the fact the Doctor appears to be wearing a dress, it looks like an absolute riot.

"Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby," reads a brief synopsis for the episode titled 'The Church on Ruby Road.' "Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together..."

You can watch the "bi-generation" and that festive sneak peek in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

DOCTOR WHO: BBC Received Over 100 Complaints For Inappropriate Transgender Character In THE STAR BEAST
Related:

DOCTOR WHO: BBC Received Over 100 Complaints For "Inappropriate" Transgender Character In THE STAR BEAST
DOCTOR WHO's Final Special Will Set Up A Controversial New Mythology According To Russell T Davies
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR WHO's Final Special Will Set Up A "Controversial" New Mythology According To Russell T Davies
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

dorritosaur - 12/9/2023, 7:38 PM
WELL COLOR ME HYPED.
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 7:57 PM
@dorritosaur - If you haven't seen yet and able to, there is an additional sneak peek of the Christmas Special on the latest Dr Who unleashed
HashTagSwagg - 12/9/2023, 7:38 PM
This level of BS writing would make the MSHEU blush
BLEECH - 12/9/2023, 7:58 PM
@HashTagSwagg - "MSheU"

Tell me you've never felt a woman's touch in your life.
Batmangina - 12/9/2023, 8:28 PM
@BLEECH - How do you know they like women? It's awfully inconsiderate of you to assume their gender and orientation.

Fascist.
HeWhoBeatsDames - 12/9/2023, 7:39 PM
He's probably the kind of doctor being ok with giving kids chemical castration
TheFinestSmack - 12/9/2023, 7:49 PM
@HeWhoBeatsDames - "Chemical castration is cool"
Origame - 12/9/2023, 7:41 PM
Yeah pretty dumb. But also, OT, seeing some hypocrisy with disney compared to what their movies and shows are saying.

https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/disney-gender-pay-lawsuit-class-certification-approved-1235830178/
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 7:42 PM
Loved the episode, understand why some won't have, but thought it was brilliant...

...now the clock starts to see if the 10th ends up becoming the Valeyard or some such like the curator but having watched the behind the scenes Dr Who unleashed it is confirmed by RTD we will only be following the 15th in the main show, Tennant is now grounded/retired.

Although obviously could turn up here and there in the future one way or another he is not getting his own continued series where he will be the titular lead.
r1g0r - 12/9/2023, 7:44 PM
In other words, they're unsure of what direction to take the story from here.

Let's go in 2 different directions, and see what's more popular.
TheFinestSmack - 12/9/2023, 7:48 PM
@r1g0r - Oh no...this is a failsafe. If the 15th Doctor crashes and burns, they just shift focus back to 14 which people somewhat like.
DocSpock - 12/9/2023, 7:45 PM


Yes Virginia, we all know why.
Batmangina - 12/9/2023, 7:47 PM
Wow. That sounds like total [frick]ing garbage.

At least with the new guy they can finally check off the last of the DEI boxes.

TheFinestSmack - 12/9/2023, 7:53 PM
@Batmangina - And if the new guy fails, they have the built-in failsafe of having "14" still around so he can come back if needed.
Batmangina - 12/9/2023, 7:59 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Exactly. The new guy will fail - just like the Chick Doctor.

Damn, the reboot had some of the best sci fi TV moments of the last 20 years and it's a [frick]ing Babylon Bee Instagram post now.
TheFinestSmack - 12/9/2023, 8:09 PM
@Batmangina - I'm wondering if the BBC made it so that 14 had to stick around in case 15 is terrible. Because they knew Jodie was a failure after a few episodes aired and they stuck with her for 2 more seasons and killed the series. I doubt they'd let it sink that far again. But so far it doesn't look good.
Batmangina - 12/9/2023, 8:26 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I would bet a kidney that is the case - the BBC has so totally [frick]ed themselves after they doubled down on the Chick Doctor that they went with not only two scoops of 'memberberries with 14 and Donna, they completely retrofitted and baked in the bullshit 100% all the while having the race card to pull when 15 fails abysmally.

If they wanted to score DEI points and make it badass at the same time, reboot the think Eccleston style and get Idris Elba or someone at that level to do ONE [frick]ING SEASON of superlative continuity UN[frick]ING stories and stop shitting the bed once and for all.

The idea that Davros makes people in wheelchairs feel bad is the most patronizing ego inflated virtue signaling horseshit I've heard this year.
TheFinestSmack - 12/9/2023, 7:47 PM
Batmangina - 12/9/2023, 8:00 PM
@TheFinestSmack - ToBeFair, you get extra credit for Letterkenny as The Doctor is now officially [frick]ING EMBARASSING!
TheFinestSmack - 12/9/2023, 8:05 PM
@Batmangina -
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 7:51 PM
Erm, and that is not a dress he is wearing a kilt, there is nothing controversial about a man wearing a kilt and if you think there is there are a bunch of buff caber tossing Scots who would likely want a word (as well as a lot of not so buff drunk ones to be fair, I am half Scottish ancestry btw).
CerealKiller1 - 12/9/2023, 8:08 PM
@Apophis71 - The author of this article knows full well that it’s not a dress, he’s British so he has a better idea than some Americans. He has purposely said ‘dress’ to stoke the fire he loves seeing in the comments
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2023, 7:58 PM
Honestly , Doctor Who is a show that’s filled with retcons and honestly makes up its rules to an extent as it goes along so why not a bi-generation (continuing the theme of binary & non binary ifrom the other 2 specials too).

Plus given the Timeless Child stuff in 13’s era , we know The Doctor was the source of The Gallifreyans regeneration abilities but they said that Tecteun never could unlock its full potential so thus could be one of those or just scratching the surface (Fourteenth did say he thought it was a myth).

Anyway , Doctor Who is a show about change and that’s how it it has remained revenant for so long so why not continue to do that?

I can understand some being upset about this and even quitting watching the show since all stories have their rules & regeneration has been a big one for so many decades…

Change is tough and can be good or bad , im willing to stick around to see which one this is and I hope others do too .

I dug the episode , NPH was great and Ncuti had charisma in bounds…

I’m glad our Doctor gets to rest after dealing with so much for some long and can’t wait to see this new version & the adventures that follow them!!.
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 8:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Also important to note that although the splitting in two is sort of new, it sort of isn't as there has been the whole questions regarding a seperate incarnation of the Doctor since he was in a story in the 80's that this could be the start of fully exploring (or not).
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2023, 8:07 PM
@Apophis71 - oh interesting , you mean the Valeyard yes?.

It could be given a tease we get in this one if I’m not mistaken

Plus , we could start to follow the old Doctor eventually again but for now he’s resting , grounded (kinda , he’s still The Doctor so they can’t help themselves at times) and could stay retired or not.

All I know is , I’m glad to be so excited about Doctor Who again as much as I am!!.
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 8:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'll be honest, not felt this excited for the future since Capaldi took over (was when he was cast but...). Still watched all and enjoyed to a lesser degree most the post Matt Smith shows but the anticipation and excitement was certainly lowered over time.
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2023, 8:20 PM
@Apophis71 -I was very excited when Jodie was announced but ultimately I wasn’t a big fan of her run unfortunately (no fault of hers but the writing for me).

That’s the thing though , Doctor who as a show itself changes as it’s main character and sonetimes those changes you may like and some you may not but that’s how it stays around.
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 8:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - and yes, there was more than just one tease in this one if you know the history of the Valeyard but after the Mephisto debacle with WandaVision could be just reading too much into stuff so reserving expectations and judgement for now.
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 8:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Thought there was a lot of potential with Jodie's acting talent but had already grown concerned with the writin which tempered hype for her. Bar the overused fam stuff liked her characterisation but majorly let down by the writing and directoral decisions where sometimes it felt more following the more comedic companions not the Doctor.

However lived through incarnations I wasn't as keen on before and likewise times when the writing wasn't so good, these things are not new and every regeneration is a soft reboot so...

...Plus it is RTD back who did what I thought was impossible and knocked Tom Baker off my top spot of the titular character so.... :D
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2023, 8:34 PM
@Apophis71 - agree!!

Everyone has their Doctor or era of Doctor who which is fine (I know some that connected with Jodie’s era far more then us which is fine & great)

I started when Matt Smith was The Doctor and Moffat’s writing sensibilities for the most part appealed to me the most out of the showrunners we have had so that’ll always likely be my no 1 personally.
dracula - 12/9/2023, 8:35 PM
@Apophis71 - Eh hopefully RTD has some new tricks up his sleeve

his writing was becoming repetitive by the end of series 3, and The End Of Time was a really mediocre and over padded story.
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 8:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Totaly agree, differant strokes for differant folks and all that plus there are always a lot of aspects of an incarnation grounded in the time they came to be so oft the fav is more about connection to your happiest time as a child (or happiest time with your kids) for instance due to the pop culture associations they had.
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2023, 8:40 PM
@Apophis71 - wow , very well said

I never thought of it like that.
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 8:42 PM
@dracula - I tend toward optimist and prefer to think he chose to come back precisely due to having had time to come up with new fresh ideas and plans in place. Lightning may not strike twice but for now I view it still as something to be excited for not worried about.
dracula - 12/9/2023, 8:17 PM
the Bigeneration is stupid

it's clearly a cheap attempt for RTD to keep his personal doctor around. Will probably try to get a 3rd doctor style doctor and unit type series going.

Also pretty unfair to the new actor, making him compete with a well established actor

Also seriously, his first big moment and you have him running around in his underwear
marvel72 - 12/9/2023, 8:32 PM
Utter crap, the only bit I liked was when the Dolls were attacking Donna.

This shows rating are going to fall to embarrassing levels.

I have to pay for a TV lincese here in the UK and it's what finances the BBC so they can make shit like Doctor Woke.
campblood - 12/9/2023, 8:54 PM
@marvel72 - what’s it like to just stream it online like, that cheaper ? There are sites you can use to watch for free.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder