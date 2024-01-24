DOCTOR WHO Set Photos And Footage Reveals The Fifteenth Doctor's New Companion - Possible SPOILERS

This past weekend, word leaked that Millie Gibson's time as the fifteenth Doctor's companion in Doctor Who will end after just one season. While she is expected to appear as Ruby Sunday in at least three episodes of season 2, those are expected to serve as Gibson's farewell to the Whoniverse.

Andor star Varada Seethu is reportedly taking over as the new companion, and that's been confirmed by photos and video from the show's set in Penarth, Wales (first shared on SFFGazette.com).

Aside from the eye-catching 1950s setting, we don't learn much but the TARDIS has been spotted as has the Doctor himself, Ncuti Gatwa, as he explores these surroundings alongside Seethu's unnamed character.

Shooting wrapped on season 1 last year (those episodes begin airing in May) and work is already underway on the next batch of episodes. That gives showrunner Russell T Davies plenty of time to ensure Doctor Who can return to a regular schedule following the disruptions COVID caused to Jodie Whittaker's stint as the Doctor. This year's Christmas Special has also likely been filmed but isn't expected to feature Gibson.

The BBC hasn't commented on this apparent change but Gibson only sticking around for one season isn't exactly unheard of when it comes to Doctor Who companions. Remember, Freema Agyeman's Martha Jones and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble both only received year-long runs in the TARDIS!

Tellingly, that happened when Davies was in charge of Doctor Who in the mid-2000s, so this news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

"I’ve been very lucky with Doctor Who," the showrunner said last year. "I have loved something and it has loved me back. And somewhere out there, some kid is watching. In 40 years’ time, it will belong to them, just in time for the 100th anniversary."

"Maybe they’ll produce a holovid eyeball-injected eidetic-image laser-think-version of the show, but in some shape or form, I am certain ...Doctor Who will still be here."

You can take a closer look at these new photos and videos from the set of Doctor Who, courtesy of Doctor Who Filming Locations, in the X posts below.