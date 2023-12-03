DOCTOR WHO: WILD BLUE YONDER Suggests The Doctor Is Gay; Promo Reveals Regeneration First Look

The latest Doctor Who 60th anniversary special may have hinted at a startling revelation regarding the Fourteenth Doctor's sexuality, while a promo for next week's episode teases his imminent regeneration.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2023 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Doctor has had a handful of love interests over the years, but yesterday evening's second 60th-anniversary special - titled "Wild Blue Yonder" - shed unexpected new light on the sexuality of Doctor Who's enigmatic title character. 

Stranded on a mysterious spaceship alongside Donna Noble after the TARDIS malfunctions (a few moments after crossing paths with a young Sir Isaac Newton), the Fourteenth Doctor suggests he finds the scientist attractive. Needless to say, the scene has generated a lot of debate among Whovians!

"Is it just me or was Isaac Newton hot?" Donna asks to which the Doctor responds, "He was, wasn’t he? He was so hot. Oh! Is that who I am now?" His companion then says, "Well, it was never too far from the surface, mate. I always thought you..." 

She gets cut off and the conversation ends, but the insinuation is that the Doctor may be interested in more than just his female companions moving forward. Remember, the Fifteenth Doctor will be played by the openly queer Ncuti Gatwa, and with Russell T Davies back in charge, we're expecting the long-running sci-fi series to feature a greater level of representation on screen. 

"Wild Blue Yonder" was a horror-tinged episode which put the spotlight on the Doctor and Donna as they encountered two terrifying beings from beyond the known universe. Eventually, they emerged victorious, only to return to Earth and find it in chaos.

Waiting for them, however, was a familiar face: the late, great Bernard Cribbins as Donna's grandfather, Wilf. The actor died last July, so seeing him here was a welcome treat, particularly as it meant he got to reunite with David Tennant and Catherine Tate on screen one final time.

"The Tardis takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure," reads the synopsis for this second special. "To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake."

Doctor Who is the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world spanning 60 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a massive global following, with 9.6m fans across social platforms/channels and 100m video views on YouTube in the last year alone. 

Below, you can see Cribbins' return, a behind-the-scenes featurette, and a first look at next week's "The Giggle" featuring Neil Patrick Harris' Celestial Toymaker, and what looks to be the Doctor's emotional regeneration (via SFFGazette.com).

RockReigns - 12/3/2023, 7:02 PM
He's not gay. He's bisexual. Hence why he loved Rose, he loved Clara, he loved The Master, he loved Captain Jack, and she loved Yas.
Blergh - 12/3/2023, 7:07 PM
@RockReigns - did he love Jack though? I always saw it as if Jack wanted him and the Doc just viewed him as a nuisance
tBHzHomer - 12/3/2023, 7:07 PM
@RockReigns - he's more appropriately described as pan-sexual.
TheLight - 12/3/2023, 7:08 PM
@Blergh - He cared about Jack, but yeah, nothing romantic. Just a tolerance.
dracula - 12/3/2023, 7:20 PM
@RockReigns - dont think it was ever said he loved jack

Series 3 episode Utopia has a quick line hinting jack loved him but nothing saying doctor loved jack

In fact it hinted the doctor didnt even notice jack like how he doesnt notice martha
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/3/2023, 7:05 PM
Isn’t Doctor Who a Disney production now or something?
Scarilian - 12/3/2023, 7:08 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek -
Yeah, RTD lost his mind and with Disney funding him and the contracted four years of Ncuti he's got the ability to virtue signal and promote his ideology.
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/3/2023, 7:20 PM
@Scarilian - damn. 👎
OmegaBlack13 - 12/3/2023, 7:48 PM
@Scarilian - Queer people existing is an ideology?
Blergh - 12/3/2023, 7:05 PM
He always regenerates into a new body and their minds tend to be different from the previous one as well (fishmongers and custard, pears).
Also in DWs future all of humanity tends to be omnisexual (a way to say „aliens and all“) like Captain Jack.

I’m sure the usual suspects will complain but I see this as perfectly fine.
We’ve had him in love with a woman, asexual and even suggested that he fornicated enough to have a granddaughter. So the character liking men isn’t out of the ordinary
ChocolateMousse - 12/3/2023, 7:06 PM
We get this article but not Godzilla x Kong?
TheLight - 12/3/2023, 7:07 PM
I guess good ol'Josh forgot about this one here with 9 and Jack,





and 11 and Rory,






It's always been implied that the Doctor's had a taste for all seasonings since the 2005 revival.


Scarilian - 12/3/2023, 7:13 PM
@TheLight -
The Doctor as of the revived series has basically been stated as being 'beyond' those aspects, meaning he's kinda good to go on anything.

RTD however now wants him to be specifically male and specifically only attracted to males.
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2023, 7:10 PM
It was suggested that the Doctor is not only Gender-fluid but Sexually fluid before this aswell.

This being an example so it’s nothing new , except perhaps more outwardly evident now…



Anyway this was a great episode , reminded me of Midnight & Flatine.

Loved the creepiness , weirdness aswell as introspective & emotional moments.
dracula - 12/3/2023, 7:11 PM
Like the Dean from Community we will never know what he is but he is not gay

Kissed Rose
Accepted a kiss from Captain Jack
Kissed Martha
Kissed Donna
Kissed one or companions
Kissed and married River
Had no problem attempting to kiss Craig
Had a possible thing with the last doctor’s companion

Probably kissed a few in the classic era or hints at things in the classic era

For sure not gay but probably isn’t against kissing men

Eleventh also refered to Amy’s friend as the handsome one in his first episode
Scarilian - 12/3/2023, 7:12 PM
Special 1: 5.08m
Special 2: 4.83m

Not a good sign when you lose 250,000 overnight viewers on your 60th anniversary specials bringing back everything from when the show was at its peak.

I blame RTD's mental state honestly, he seems to be using the show as a platform for his own ideologies and these ideologies seem extremely contradictory.
Kurban - 12/3/2023, 8:05 PM
@Scarilian - Hopefully it keeps going down. The show should have ended during the Smith era.
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 7:13 PM


Dr. Who. make him black, make him gay, make him a chick, make him lame.

Animate him and make him do it with Cartman in the panderVerse.
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 7:34 PM
@DocSpock - They're name is The Doctor, not Doctor Who please at least get that right before giving an NPC response
marvel72 - 12/3/2023, 8:01 PM
Issac Newton race swap
Doctor Who Gay
Waifuslayer - 12/3/2023, 8:01 PM
Doctor Who is already the gayest franchise on the planet.

