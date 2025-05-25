DOCTOR WHO's Plummeting Ratings May Have Sealed The Show's Fate As BBC Denies Ncuti Gatwa Has Been Fired

Doctor Who's time may be nearly up, as a new report reveals that ratings for the BBC series have steadily declined, lending weight to claims the show is about to be axed. You can find out more here...

By JoshWilding - May 25, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

In recet weeks, the British tabloids have been having a field day reporting that Doctor Who's time is very nearly up. Today, Deadline—via SFFGazette.com—has lent those stories some credibility by taking a closer look at the ratings for season 2/season 15 (which aired its penultimate episode yesterday). 

The consensus at the moment seems to be that the long-running sci-fi series will be shelved for an undetermined amount of time as the BBC figures out where to go next.

A big-money deal with Disney+ was meant to bring Doctor Who to a global audience, with Russell T Davies considered a safe pair of hands to put the franchise in after he successfully relaunched the show in the mid-2000s with actors like Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and Billie Piper.

However, his "woke" storylines have drawn widespread criticisms, with even longtime fans feeling that Doctor Who has become too heavy-handed and preachy with its messaging. Ncuti Gatwa, meanwhile, has supposedly been axed from the series (the BBC responded to those claims by calling it "pure fiction"). International audiences also don't appear to have responded to the show.

This newest report has analysed the seven-day viewing figures for the first half of Gatwa's second year in the TARDIS, and they don't make for pleasant reading if you're a BBC exec.

"The first four episodes have averaged 3.1M viewers, which was 800,000 viewers down from last year’s season, which was Gatwa's first as the Doctor," the trade explains. "Compare the first half of Season 15 to Jodie Whittaker’s last outing as the Doctor, and things get uglier. Season 13 was watched by 5M people over its first four episodes in 2021, two million more viewers than the show is currently managing."

"Broadcasters and streamers prefer to use 28-day figures, which provide a more conclusive picture. Nonetheless, seven-day viewing is usually directional and the pattern of decline will likely be reflected in Doctor Who's final ratings," it adds. 

While Davies has confirmed that scripts have already been written for season 3/season 16, he's also acknowledged that, while "there might be a pause" in the story, "no good idea ever dies." Some of the tabloids have said two more seasons have been planned by Davies, so we'll see if they come to fruition.

Either way, we expect a new Doctor to be in the TARDIS after next Saturday's finale as Gatwa looks to continue his Hollywood career after starring in Sex Education and Barbie.

A BBC spokesperson said, "As we have previously stated, the decision on Season [16] will be made after Season [15] airs and any other claims are just pure speculation. The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and we still have an entire spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."

Stay tuned for updates on Doctor Who as we have them.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/25/2025, 10:52 AM
Another franchise ruined by disney?
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 5/25/2025, 12:06 PM
@vectorsigma - naw. Disney just gives them vfx money in exchange for distribution rights. The BBC is still in charge of all the creative aspects.
BarryShitPeas
BarryShitPeas - 5/25/2025, 12:08 PM
@vectorsigma - it was ruined before then, mate.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/25/2025, 10:55 AM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/25/2025, 10:58 AM
User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 5/25/2025, 11:14 AM
Go woke go broke
MadThanos
MadThanos - 5/25/2025, 11:29 AM
I think it's weird to attach every black people to gay and LGBT stuff. It's like, you're black automatically makes you gay.

That's annoying.

Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 5/25/2025, 11:30 AM
It’s not that no one wants to see these stories. It’s that the majority want something non-DEI. And that’s not a political statement. I think at this point this claim can be backed up by data.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/25/2025, 11:50 AM
@Gmoney84 - Unless people have a political bias to look for it people don’t even know what DEI is. The fact that you reference that is inherently politically charged
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 5/25/2025, 11:36 AM
Is this the same article?
1stDalek
1stDalek - 5/25/2025, 11:53 AM
I do think it's fun hearing about declining ratings, because that's been the narrative since Capaldi took over and 3 (4 if you count Jo Martin's) Doctor's later the show is still going & people are still talking about declining ratings signaling the death of the show.

Rather than Gatwa, I'd imagine BBC would fire RTD for the current state of the show after 2 seasons and a set of Anniversary specials.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2025, 12:14 PM
@1stDalek - yeah

I have been hearing about them cancelling this show since the Capaldi era.

Also it’s funny that Josh is continuing his negative BS about the show considering this guy hated Matt Smith and woukd criticize his acting every chance he got until he actually sat down to watch the show and tweeted how Matt was the best Doctor in his opinion.

He should probably do the same now and see just how preachy and stuff he thinks the show is now because it’s nothing compared at times to the Whitaker era.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/25/2025, 11:56 AM
i come to see how many go woke go broke post are posted...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/25/2025, 12:04 PM
These articles are perfect LLM training for the usual suspects to comment with brain dead zombie catchphrases. Good grief. Disney is about to shit gold thanks to Lilo and Stitch.
I used to watch Doctor Who, the show got boring for me after Peter Capaldi. Not because of a woman or a gay dude. Then again I'm not a bigot like others

