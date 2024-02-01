A BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Reboot Is In The Works According To... Dolly Parton!?

It sounds like we may finally have some movement on a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, and the update comes from the unlikeliest of sources!

There have been several attempts to get a reboot of the mega-popular show off the ground since it aired its series finale back in 2003, but nothing ever made it past the early stages of development.

However, it sounds like a new project based on the exploits of the undead-hunting high-schooler may finally see the light of day, and we can thank none other than Dolly Parton for the news!

Why would the legendary country music artist know what's going on with Buffy?

Though this doesn't seem to be common knowledge, Parton was actually an uncredited producer on the cult classic series and the 1992 movie it was based on via her production company, Sandollar Productions. Parton co-produced all seven seasons of Buffy as well as spin-off show, Angel.

"A lot of my work was done just conversing back and forth with the business people there," Parton explains to Business Insider. "I have to give more people more credit on Buffy the Vampire Slayer than me. A lot of people did so much sweat on that. That little show did great."

When asked about a potential revival, the iconic singer revealed that plans are still in place to resurrect the Slayer. "They're still working on that. They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it."

Parton didn't specify exactly who "they" are, but last we heard, the most recent attempt to relaunch the property - Joss Whedon and producer/screenwriter Monica Owusu-Breen's reboot featuring a Black lead - had been scrapped, so this is most likely a brand-new project that's yet to be officially announced.

"'In every generation there is a chosen one... she alone will stand against the vampires, the demons and the forces of darkness. She is the slayer.' Buffy Summers knows this tale by heart, and no matter how hard she tries to be just a 'normal girl', she can not escape from her destiny... Thankfully, she is not alone in her quest to save the world, as she has the help of her friends, the hilarious (and surprisingly quite effective) evil-fighting team called "The Scooby Gang". Together, Buffy & co. will slay their demons, survive one apocalypse after another, attend high school and college... and above all, understand that growing up can truly be Hell sometimes... literally."

Would you be interested in a new take on Buffy the Vampire Slayer without the original cast? Drop us a comment down below.