Nicholas Brendon, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER's Xander Harris, Passes Away At The Age Of 54

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing "Scooby Gang" member Xander Harris on all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away at the age of 54.

The news of Brendon's death comes just over a year after we learned that his Buffy co-star Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers) passed away suddenly at the age of 39.

Brendon's family confirmed the reports of his passing in the following statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.

While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

In addition to Buffy, Brendon appeared in several movies and TV shows over the years, including a recurring stint on Criminal Minds.

Brendon's substance abuse and mental health struggles have been well-documented, and he was arrested a number of times. Charges included felony vandalism, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal mischief and felony corporal injury to a spouse.

Brendon's Buffy co-stars have been sharing tributes to the actor on social media. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the lead role of Buffy Summers, shared a well-known quote from Xander.:

"'They'll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn't chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody's watching me' I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."

Gellafr was set to reprise the role for Hulu's New Sunnydale reboot before the series was cancelled after the pilot was filmed (more here).

You can check out posts from Alyson Hannigan (Willow) and David Boreanaz (Angel) below.