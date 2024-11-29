Anya Chalotra's Circe Rumored To Have A "Big Role" In The DCU; New CREATURE COMMANDOS Teaser Released

The Witcher star Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) will provide the voice for Circe in the upcoming animated Creature Commandos series, but DC Studios is said to have big plans for the formidable villain once she makes her live-action DCU debut.

Chalotra is expected to step into the role on the big screen at some point, and scooper Daniel Richtman believes the character will have a significant part to play in the burgeoning cinematic universe going forward, with Creature Commandos laying the groundwork.

In the comics, Circe - like her Greek mythological counterpart - is a sorceress who was first introduced as a Wonder Woman foe. She is ruthless, cruel, and incredibly powerful, and it's not difficult to understand why she might well be utilized as the DCU's first big bad.

You can see Circe in action in a new 30-second promo for Creature Commandos at the link below.

New look at ‘CREATURE COMMANDOS.’



Streaming exclusively on Max Dec 5.



pic.twitter.com/JjkEzJ6wCf — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) November 28, 2024

Creature Commandos will be the first project to be released under the DCU banner ahead of Gunn's Superman next year, and it's been confirmed that characters from the show will appear in live-action form in the Man of Steel reboot.

Which members of this makeshift monster squad make the jump to the big screen remains to be seen, but set photos have revealed that Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr.

We assume Tudyk will appear as Dr. Phosphorous and not Clayface in live-action, but in theory, he could once again play both.

The series will also feature Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic and Indira Varma as The Bride, with Zoe Chaois on board as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee reprising his Peacemaker role as John Economos.

Sean Gunn will also voice The Suicide Squad's Weasel (though we're not sure if he can actually speak in anything close to full sentences), and Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller.

You can check out the full trailer below.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

Are you looking forward to Creature Commandos? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.