CREATURE COMMANDOS' Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed And It Breaks A Huge DC Record

The review embargo for Creature Commandos lifted earlier today and with the first wave counted, we have an all-important Rotten Tomatoes score for the first DC Studios/DCU project. Find more details here!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2024 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

As we reported a little earlier, the review embargo for Creature Commandos has lifted and critics have nothing but good things to say about DC Studios' first DCU project (which arrives on Max later this week with its first two episodes).

The Max TV series has received widespread acclaim, resulting in a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While that score could change in the coming days as more verdicts are counted, this strong start means Creature Commandos has broken a huge DC record.

With 100%, it's the best-reviewed DC Comics adaptation ever, topping the likes of The Penguin (95%), The Dark Knight (94%), Superman: The Movie (93%), Peacemaker (93%), and The Suicide Squad (90%). DC Studios' documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, has 98%.

While Creature Commandos isn't quite as high-profile as next year's Superman reboot, this is precisely what DC Studios and James Gunn needed. Not only should it dispel some of the scepticism surrounding this reboot but it suggests the DCU is in the right hands with Gunn and Peter Safran after the many ups and downs of the DCEU.

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Check out Creature Commandos' Tomatometer reveal in the X post below along with Gunn's reaction. 

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5. 

Itwasme
Itwasme - 12/2/2024, 3:12 PM
Well done. Hoping I dig it too.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/2/2024, 3:16 PM
There has only been ten reviews.! Shouldn't they wait until there are like fifty before declaring it a materpiece? Really working overtime to build buzz around this show. If it is as good as people say it is, then there should be no need for all this effort. It should speak for itself.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/2/2024, 3:19 PM
Seems crazy to post the rating when only 10 reviews are in

