CREATURE COMMANDOS Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About The First DCU Project

CREATURE COMMANDOS Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About The First DCU Project

The reviews are in for DC Studios' Creature Commandos, but what are critics saying about the first DCU project ahead of next summer's Superman? You can find a full roundup of verdicts after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

The first reviews for Creature Commandos have hit today and, well, DC Studios and James Gunn have delivered what sounds like a pitch-perfect opening chapter for the new DCU.

Fans have been understandably sceptical about the filmmaker's plans, no great shock after what's proven to be an up-and-down decade or more for the DC Universe courtesy of Warner Bros.' DCEU. Now, though, it appears the franchise is back on the right track and in the best hands possible with James Gunn and Peter Safran. 

Critics are full of praise for Creature Commandos after seeing the entire seven-episode season, and we should have a Rotten Tomatoes score to share with you very soon.

For now, GamesRadar+'s glowing verdict reveals, "James Gunn's surprisingly heartwarming R-rated animated series is the explosive fresh start that DC so desperately needed, and more than proves that the DCU is in good hands."

IGN's review says, "Creature Commandos introduces the new DCU with a story only James Gunn could cook up, balanced by high-energy animated action, outrageous humor, and strong, emotional character arcs." JoBlo.com, meanwhile, wraps up with, "I’ve never been more jazzed to see what else Gunn and Safran have in store for their era of the DCU because they care about making their time with the franchise memorable and meaningful. Let’s f**king go!"

Looper counters that by noting, "This adult cartoon monster mash is an enjoyable time, but it doesn't quite rank as James Gunn's best work, and could have used an extra spark to stand out more from what its creator has done before." That's perhaps the only "negative" take we could find, though, as Collider declares, "The new series has all the laughs, emotion, and memorable characters that have already established Gunn as one of the biggest and most reliable names in the genre. If this series is any indication, the future of the DC Universe is in very good hands."

"Overall, the show combines individually strong elements that are executed to a high standard, creating a very worthy foundation for the DCU," adds Screen Rant. "Creature Commandos feels exciting, introducing brand-new characters with a side of incredible humor and wit."

AIPT clearly agrees: "Creature Commandos in a great start to the “Gods and Monsters” chapter of the DC Universe. It has great action from characters you grow attached to over the course of the season while incorporating James Gunn signatures such as the humor and distinct soundtrack." AV Club deserves props, though, for rightly calling the show a "violent, profane, and horny monster mash."

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

It feels like DC might be turning a corner with Creature Commandos; while the likes of Superman, Peacemaker season 2, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Lanterns are still to come, we may be on the verge of a renaissance for this brand.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max with two episodes on December 5.

CREATURE COMMANDOS Review: A Crazy, Captivating, Instant Classic That Puts The New DCU On The Map
Related:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Review: "A Crazy, Captivating, Instant Classic That Puts The New DCU On The Map"
CREATURE COMMANDOS First Clip Teases Task Force M's Hilarious Dynamic And References THE SUICIDE SQUAD
Recommended For You:

CREATURE COMMANDOS First Clip Teases Task Force M's Hilarious Dynamic And References THE SUICIDE SQUAD

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder