DC News Roundup: Lanterns Costume Update, Adria Arjona/Wonder Woman Latest, Creature Commandos Casts Nosferata

DC News Roundup: Lanterns Costume Update, Adria Arjona/Wonder Woman Latest, Creature Commandos Casts Nosferata

We have some big DCU updates for you today, including plans for Hal Jordan's costume in Lanterns, the latest on Adria Arjona potentially playing Wonder Woman, and a big Creature Commandos Season 2 update.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

DC Studios didn't make the biggest impact at CinemaCon this week, and all eyes are now on Marvel Studios to see whether Disney decides to pull out all the stops and hype up this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

We'll see, but in the meantime, we have a roundup of DC news for you. Starting with Lanterns, a fan recently crossed paths with Hal Jordan actor Kyle Chandler at a baseball game and managed to pick his brain about the upcoming HBO series. 

As you can see below, this fan claims to have learned that Hal will wear his iconic mask in the show and that other members of the Green Lantern Corps—including Ch'p—will appear. 

However, brace yourselves, because the battered, not overly colourful suit we saw in the Lanterns trailer will seemingly be the only costume that Hal wears in the show...

Much has been said about who Adria Arjona will play in Man of Tomorrow. While most signs currently point to Maxima, there's a widespread belief that the Andor star is secretly the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

According to Grace Randolph, there's a "small chance" that the actress is playing Diana Prince. We'd be remiss not to point out that the YouTuber has had some accurate DC scoops in the past, but we wouldn't read too much into this. Not yet, at least. 

You'll recall that Alien: Earth star Sydney Chandler was among those who tested for Maxima/Wonder Woman, and it was recently reported that she's playing Noserata in Season 2 of Creature Commandos.

The actress has now made that official, confirming her new DCU role on Instagram. James Gunn has previously said that actors who play characters in animation will reprise those roles in live-action, but we've yet to see any indication that Task Force M will appear outside their own HBO Max series.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/16/2026, 12:49 PM
@JoshWilding fair play, this is the kind of roundup people actually need right [frick]ing now.

And yeah… you can literally see it now, piece by piece, Lanterns shaping up, casting locking in, threads starting to [frick]ing connect…

DCU’s not shouting, it’s just quietly [frick]ing coming together.

While everyone’s busy overreacting to rumours, the actual foundation’s being [frick]ing built properly.

We said this from the start.

We are building. Don't [frick] with us.

#DCALLIANCE

For [frick]s Sake
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/16/2026, 12:51 PM
I get cynical sometimes, but there are definitely things to be excited about as a DC fan: the new Lego game, The Batman part 2 eventually, and maybe another season of My Adventures with Superman at some point.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/16/2026, 12:52 PM
@InfinitePunches - Join us…..

Join the DC Alliance 😎
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/16/2026, 12:55 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I'm DC all the way. Their comics are pretty great right now. But the Tom King cinematic universe isn't really my vibe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 12:57 PM
I honestly don’t mind Hal’s Lantern suit being as dark green and battered as it seems to be in the trailer since it shows how long he’s been at it in this universe imo…

Also if we will indeed see the likes of Ch’p in the show then it does make me think that the show starts out relatively grounded but as they delve deeper into the mystery , it becomes more cosmic which allows the world to expand and characters like Sinestro to come in (unless he’s just in flashbacks)

Anyway , I’m very excited for Lanterns since it’s still my most anticipated DCU project right now so can’t wait to check it out!!.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/16/2026, 1:02 PM
Love the casting of Sydney Chandler as Nosferata. Hope to see her in live-action.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 1:04 PM
@JackDeth - I haven’t seen Alien:Earth so I can’t comment on her casting…

However I did like CC S1 overall so looking forward to S2.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/16/2026, 1:13 PM
Hoping Green Lantern gradually ramps up in scale as it goes on. Hopefully, even a Sinestro tease down the road.

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