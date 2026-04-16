DC News Roundup: Lanterns Costume Update, Adria Arjona/Wonder Woman Latest, Creature Commandos Casts Nosferata

DC Studios didn't make the biggest impact at CinemaCon this week, and all eyes are now on Marvel Studios to see whether Disney decides to pull out all the stops and hype up this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

We'll see, but in the meantime, we have a roundup of DC news for you. Starting with Lanterns, a fan recently crossed paths with Hal Jordan actor Kyle Chandler at a baseball game and managed to pick his brain about the upcoming HBO series.

As you can see below, this fan claims to have learned that Hal will wear his iconic mask in the show and that other members of the Green Lantern Corps—including Ch'p—will appear.

However, brace yourselves, because the battered, not overly colourful suit we saw in the Lanterns trailer will seemingly be the only costume that Hal wears in the show...

Apparently the suit has a mask tho, and the fan also said Kyle knows what the fans want and that is for Hal to not die, hoping we get parallax and then green lantern rebirth 🙏 https://t.co/ehpAVhkHUX pic.twitter.com/Ww856myDUM — Kay (@kr1shnaaustin) April 15, 2026

Much has been said about who Adria Arjona will play in Man of Tomorrow. While most signs currently point to Maxima, there's a widespread belief that the Andor star is secretly the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

According to Grace Randolph, there's a "small chance" that the actress is playing Diana Prince. We'd be remiss not to point out that the YouTuber has had some accurate DC scoops in the past, but we wouldn't read too much into this. Not yet, at least.

You'll recall that Alien: Earth star Sydney Chandler was among those who tested for Maxima/Wonder Woman, and it was recently reported that she's playing Noserata in Season 2 of Creature Commandos.

The actress has now made that official, confirming her new DCU role on Instagram. James Gunn has previously said that actors who play characters in animation will reprise those roles in live-action, but we've yet to see any indication that Task Force M will appear outside their own HBO Max series.

Sydney Chandler appears to confirm she has been cast as Nosferata in Season 2 of ‘CREATURE COMMANDOS’. pic.twitter.com/6rUJfcSP21 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) April 15, 2026

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.