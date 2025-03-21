LANTERNS Adds P-VALLEY Star J. Alphonse Nicholson As Green Lantern John Stewart's Father

Lanterns has added another impressive name to its cast, with P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson tapped to take on the role of John Stewart's father...with a potentially unique twist. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 21, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: Deadline

Production is underway on Lanterns and P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson is the latest addition to the show's cast. According to Deadline, he will play the father of Aaron Pierre's John Stewart. 

However, it sounds like his scenes will primarily be flashbacks as the trade notes, "Nicholson will play the young version of John Senior." This comes shortly after we learned J. Alphonse Nicholson has been tapped to star as the Green Lantern's mother. 

While Hal Jordan will also take centre stage in Lanterns, it's not surprising to learn that we'll explore John's background as he's expected to be the DCU's main Green Lantern moving beyond this Max series. 

Nicholson's other screen credits include Just MercyThey Cloned TyroneMr. RobotLuke Cage, and Clipped. He reacted to his casting on social media and expressed gratitude for landing the role.

"Aaron is a serious theater actor, yet he also looks like he was built in a lab to be an action star," showrunner Chris Mundy previously said of casting John. "Those two qualities spoke to me. He’s an extremely thoughtful performer with a huge range and the ability to be many things at once, which you need for John Stewart."

"Kyle [Chandler] has that quality in spades," he added. "He’s been so ridiculously good in so many things. He’s also very funny, in a dry wit way, which is important for the character. He’s perfect for the part, and he’s going to make us all look really good, basically."

"The scripts are done, and James [Hawes] is killing it in terms of directing for this first week. We’re getting the scope that we were hoping to get. And Kyle and Aaron are just great together," Mundy continued. "Their chemistry on screen is fantastic and they set a great tone for excellence and camaraderie on set."

"We know we have to deliver great stories for this audience, and what I’ve seen so far bodes well."

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. 

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, and J. Alphonse Nicholson round out the supporting cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026.

SmokenOaken
SmokenOaken - 3/21/2025, 9:13 AM
A bit young to be Stewarts father?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/21/2025, 9:15 AM
@SmokenOaken - You missed the flashbacks part?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 9:18 AM
@SmokenOaken - it says he will play the young version of Johns father so flashbacks most likely.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 3/21/2025, 9:48 AM
@HammerLegFoot - lol
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/21/2025, 9:52 AM
@SmokenOaken -

User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/21/2025, 9:15 AM
"This comes shortly after we learned J. Alphonse Nicholson has been tapped to star as the Green Lantern's mother."

He's playing the MOTHER?! gasp.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/21/2025, 9:43 AM
@HammerLegFoot - LOL. i was literally gonna post that too... f*cking man doesnt proof read or even care about his articles anymore. just banging that shit out like:

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/21/2025, 9:21 AM

By the time this is all done, the very good character John Stewart will be the DCU Green Lantern, while the epic DC cornerstone character Hal Jordan will become the sidekick and probably wind up near nothing or dead.

We understand why you Hollywood d!ckheads, but now Hal Jordan will never headline epic GL movies. Having both characters in top form in the movies would be a great idea, but you soulless a$$holes aren't going to do it.

In summation, you tinsel town weasels should be fed to the sharks.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 3/21/2025, 9:38 AM
@DocSpock - Hal Jordan is a pedo

Also Stewart is the Second best GL after Guy Gardner, so deal with it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 9:27 AM
Cool , I’m not familiar with this actor but he certainly looks like he could perhaps be Aaron Pierre’s dad…

User Comment Image

Considering he’s playing the young version , it seems likely that Johns father died young or has already passed in present day.

Anyway , makes sense they would flesh out his background more since he’ll likely be the main Lantern moving forward!!.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 3/21/2025, 9:28 AM
"This comes shortly after we learned J. Alphonse Nicholson has been tapped to star as the Green Lantern's mother. "
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 3/21/2025, 9:48 AM
playing Green latterns Mother....... and you thought Snow White was woke

View Recorder