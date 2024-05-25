An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOS of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Details on the Lanterns show are few and far between, but we know it will focus on both Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Gardner will still be a part of the DCU, however, as the character is set to debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad actor Nathan Fillion taking on the role.

"The reality is that people have flaws. We all have quirks. We all have vulnerabilities," Fillion said of Gardner in a recent interview. "You could have the most wonderful family, but be like, ‘Oh, my God, my dad drives me nuts. He’s got this one thing.’ Everybody’s got something, and I love to lean into those faults and flaws."

"It’s what makes people real and what allows audiences to relate, because we all know what that is. We all have our own. We witness it in other people. Guy Gardner is 90% flawed and doesn’t care," he continued. "That’s one of his flaws. I think there’s a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine."

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

