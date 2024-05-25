DC Studios' LANTERNS TV Series Rumored To Have Enlisted Co-Writer With Plenty Of DC Experience
HermanM
HermanM - 5/25/2024, 1:51 PM
They need to pick one human GL for one timeline and stick to him, we don't need four or six human GLs simultaneously. The retcon of Sinestro as Hal's trainer also needs to go. Take him back to what he was in the Silver Age origin when Hal met him originally: a renegade GL who is bent on killing GLs now and uses a yellow ring to do it. The multi color rainbow GL rings has also got to go and made the GL stuff less unique. I will temper my expectations though...Tom King and Damon Lindelof suck and only get work due to (((nepotism))). We will see where this ends up.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/25/2024, 1:52 PM
Very excited for this! That’s a hell of a team I wasn’t expecting that level of talent!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/25/2024, 1:52 PM
Oh Herman..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2024, 1:53 PM
That’s not new artwork , it’s been around since they announced the show…

It’s interesting that they got Mundy & Lindelof given their body of work which includes the former having mainly done detective shows/crime dramas while Lindelof has done sci fi & mystery which is a good mix I think for Lanterns giving the True Detective-esque take they seem to be going for.

Anyway , i hope it turns out well and we start getting casting on it soon!!.
Cobalt416
Cobalt416 - 5/25/2024, 1:55 PM
@TheVisionary25 - and even at that, the artwork comes from the Green Lantern: Earth One line. It was never concept art or storyboard art as I’ve seen claimed. The only artwork from the initial announcement I haven’t found a source from is the one used for Paradise Lost. 😅
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/25/2024, 1:55 PM

I hope they get this right.

Hal Jordan is one of the greatest comic characters ever. He deserves to headline a major motion picture or 2, especially with the Flash & Wonder Woman probably sidelined for a while.

I will never forgive the DCFU for kicking off their doomed garbage DCFU by ruining one of my favorite characters so badly that we haven't seen him for 13 frickin' years.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 5/25/2024, 1:59 PM
Lindelof yeah, Tom King....nah
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/25/2024, 1:59 PM
@MarkCassidy
Nah Mark, that's from Green Lantern Earth One, fam, no official art for Lanterns.

I already expressed my feelings toward Tom "hack" King, ironically enough, i feel kinda better with Lindelof on it, eventhough his work as a writer was quite good for DC and Watchmen but his grasp of the Lore and "bible" was mierda.

Dunno shit about Ozark and Chris Mundy, so can't say a thing.

Fingers crossed, Geoff alone would put my mind at peace, too bad he's become DC's boogeyman when it's on the big screen, divine justice dictates that they will be forced to follow his blueprint tho, heh.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/25/2024, 2:09 PM
@Doomsday8888 - thanks... I wasn't sure!
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/25/2024, 2:00 PM
We are so [frick]ing back
Demigods
Demigods - 5/25/2024, 2:03 PM
I hope that art is not indicative of what the green lanterns will look like... because that looks dukey
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/25/2024, 2:07 PM
The Leftovers from Lindeolf was some damn good TV as well as Ozark. Pretty hyped for this now.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/25/2024, 2:08 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - His Watchmen series/sequel was near perfection. I'm excited to see what he brings.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 5/25/2024, 2:08 PM
LFG!! Been waiting on a show like this for a minute!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2024, 2:11 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Rahul Kohli confirms to have auditioned for Reed Richards in Marvel Studios’s Fantastic Four.

https://screenrant.com/fantastic-four-movie-rahul-kohli-reed-richards-audition-confirmed-mcu/
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/25/2024, 2:12 PM
Really excited about this. I'd love a weekly series as a police procedural. Freak of the week would work really well. It doesn't need a big overarching story. Or do something like Firefly and blend it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2024, 2:31 PM
@Itwasme - a blend would have been my preference but it seems like they are going fully serialized which could work too.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/25/2024, 2:13 PM
My top 3 picks for Hal Jordan.
Alden Ehrenreich
Jensen Ackles
James Marsden
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2024, 2:16 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I can’t really see Ehrenreich but I would be down for withers Marsden or Ackles

I still want Glen Powell

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/25/2024, 2:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Too on the nose for me but it could work.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2024, 2:23 PM
@MCUKnight11 - oh yeah , it’s definitely typecast but he would be perfect lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/25/2024, 2:15 PM
"DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers".......Damon Lindelof will work on the pilot script ..........well thats that phucked!!

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/25/2024, 2:17 PM
@harryba11zack - Damon Lindelof either bakes gold or garbage, there's no in between with that guy
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/25/2024, 2:24 PM
@Izaizaiza - The guy is one note and a bald dic. Sure he can do build up well but he can never pay it off. I'm not interested in watching more daddy issuses and questions answered with more questions.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 5/25/2024, 2:17 PM
YESSSS!
dracula
dracula - 5/25/2024, 2:17 PM
Man Gunn gets put in charge and now projects actually have movement

They are moving faster than the versions they replaced were

Superman movie

Supergirl movie

Green lantern show

All talked about for years with no moveMent outside of some casting for lanterns

Now they scrap all that, start fresh and they are moving quick
Franshu
Franshu - 5/25/2024, 2:25 PM
That's not new artwork, those are teh covers of Green Lantern Earth One. WHich is a fantastic Elseworlds story, IMO. SHame not enough people read it.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/25/2024, 2:27 PM
Offer Luke [frick]ing Evans the role as Sinestro or don't do it at all.

But seriously though... why in the blue hell is this a show? What is the budget for each episode? How much time do they spend in outer space? What kind of villains will be in the show? I don't have much faith in this even though I'm still looking forward to it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2024, 2:39 PM
Here’s the apparent writing team for it…

https://www.nexuspointnews.com/post/dc-studios-lanterns-adds-writing-and-producing-team

User Comment Image


One of them is the little sister from Kenan & Kel by the way.

User Comment Image

