LANTERNS: Josh Brolin Confirms Hal Jordan Talks - "We'll See What's Down The Line"

LANTERNS: Josh Brolin Confirms Hal Jordan Talks - &quot;We'll See What's Down The Line&quot;

Josh Brolin has confirmed that he was in talks to play Hal Jordan in the DCU Lanterns series, and seems open to the idea of playing a different DC character "down the line."

By MarkCassidy - Oct 01, 2024 11:10 AM EST
A rumor that Josh Brolin was in talks to play Hal Jordan in the upcoming HBO Lanterns series did the rounds earlier this month, with the trades seemingly backing up the initial report when it was announced that Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Catch 22) had landed the part.

Brolin - who is no stranger to superhero roles having previously played Thanos, Cable and Jonah Hex - has now confirmed that he was in negotiations for the role. The Dune Part Two star declined to go into specifics, instead praising the man who will suit-up as the veteran ring-slinging hero in the DCU series.

"You know what? Green Lantern didn't work out, but that's okay," Brolin told ComicBook.com when asked if he turned down the role because he was holding out for a better DC character. "It's working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he's wonderful, actually. And, you know, we'll see what's down the line, man."

Rumor has it that DC Studios approached several other A-list stars with an offer to play Jordan, but there's a perception that the role has been "tainted" by the notorious big-screen Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds. We have no idea if this is true, but it would certainly explain why the likes of Brolin, Chris Pine and Ewan McGregor evidently turned down the opportunity.

Casting is currently underway for an actor to play John Stewart, with Aaron Pierre and Stephan James believed to be the frontrunners.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is reportedly in talks to direct the pilot.

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Gambito
Gambito - 10/1/2024, 11:07 AM
Thank God I love Brolin but Thanos, Cable Jonah Hex AND Lantern? Time to step back
S8R8M
S8R8M - 10/1/2024, 11:11 AM
Can't wait to see him in Brothers.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/1/2024, 11:23 AM
@S8R8M - i can
JayLemle
JayLemle - 10/1/2024, 11:17 AM
Brolin is that dude! I support this. But, please, Brolin! Can we get that Sicario 3, though?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/1/2024, 11:24 AM
@JayLemle - Sicario 2 was abismal
JayLemle
JayLemle - 10/1/2024, 11:26 AM
@Malatrova15 - you think so? I thought it was pretty good. Not as good as #1, especially since the OG director and Emily Blunt didn't return. I want to see Del Toro and his new friend go crazy if there's a third film.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/1/2024, 11:37 AM
@JayLemle - fun fact...in real life El Presidente is a close friend of the cartel ...it would be cool to see Deltoro character goinf after that geezer and his zionist puooet that takes power today
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 11:18 AM
Given what we heard about this “divisive” older take on Hal so far (which may or may not even be true) , I guess I could have seen him in the role though personally Kyle Chandler seems like a better fit to me.

User Comment Image

Hope we get an official confirmation about the casting soon , might be waiting to announce him and the John Stewart actor together!!.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/1/2024, 11:19 AM
Actually kinda hyped for this show
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/1/2024, 11:19 AM
He accepted Thanos and Cable, but turned down Batman. We know why that is now, so I wonder, is this that again? Also looks like they struggled to get any A-lister to sign up. 🤔
Forthas
Forthas - 10/1/2024, 11:22 AM
@FireandBlood -

JOSH BROLIN:

Hey Ryan I was thinking of playing Green Lantern. What do you think?

RYAN REYNOLDS:

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/1/2024, 11:25 AM
@Forthas - When he said they’d treat him better than those shit[frick]s down the street, he meant it 😂
Forthas
Forthas - 10/1/2024, 11:28 AM
@FireandBlood - THAT"S RIGHT! Good catch!!!!!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image


User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/1/2024, 11:27 AM
Bro should be Slade if they can’t get Olymphant.
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 10/1/2024, 11:32 AM
Speaking of down the line, I can see Brolin as DC's User Comment Image SLADE, User Comment Image Eclipso, User Comment Image HUSH, or User Comment Image Mongul
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/1/2024, 11:38 AM
If DC was gung-ho on doing an older Hal, I’m glad it’s Chandler over him. He just comes across too pissed off and jaded for Hal while Chandler has more of a coach/dad/military brass vibe. If they could make him look a bit taller/more intimidating I’d be down for him playing Deathstroke.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/1/2024, 11:41 AM
I read the article title 3 times thinking “Of course he talks. Were they going to make him mute for this?”

