LANTERNS: Kyle Chandler Set To Play Hal Jordan In DCU Series

It looks like DC Studios has found its small-screen Hal Jordan, with Kyle Chandler said to be in talks to play the ring-slinging hero in the DCU Lanterns series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 23, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Though his name was not mentioned along with the likes of Josh Brolin, Ewan McGregor, Matthew McConaughey and Chris Pine when the (rumored) contenders were revealed earlier this month, Kyle Chandler has reportedly landed the co-lead role in DC Studios' upcoming Lanterns series.

According to Deadline, Chandler (Bloodline, Catch 22, Friday Night Lights) is now in talks to play veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan, who will take new recruit John Stewart under his wing.

We also have some new plot details, as the story is said to focus on "John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Casting is currently underway for a younger actor to play Stewart.

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is believed to be in talks to direct the pilot, with Lucy Tcherniak rumored to be in negotiations to helm an undisclosed number of episodes.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

THR's Borys Kit has shared the following update, which suggests that Chandler won't be making the jump to the big screen.

What do you make of this casting? Do you think Chandler is a good pick to play Hal Jordan? Let us know in the comment section down below.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

LANTERNS: Chris Pine Suits-Up As Hal Jordan In Impressive Fan-Art
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/23/2024, 1:56 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Nah...let 'em cook. Kyle is always great. Can't think of a role I didn't like him in...actually maybe in King Kong, but he played it well.

I just don't see him getting into 'Superhero shape' so already I'm guessing his role isn't going to be very phyiscal... he's a great actor though.
MrKayDeeBee
MrKayDeeBee - 9/23/2024, 1:33 PM
Something about that plot detail makes me think that Superman dies at the end of his movie.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/23/2024, 1:49 PM
@MrKayDeeBee - yeah there’s no way they’ll do that again
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/23/2024, 1:34 PM
hes nearly 60,..... the guy is perfect
User Comment Image
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 9/23/2024, 1:35 PM
I could get behind this casting, if true.
Baf
Baf - 9/23/2024, 1:37 PM
This casting is very good. Not super-star power like Chris Pine but this guy oozes Hal Jordan vibes.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/23/2024, 1:37 PM
Not a bad choice. I would of gone with Jason Bateman.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 9/23/2024, 1:38 PM
[frick]ing shit casting for one of my favorite heroes. Should’ve been McConaughey or Pine. I hate this
Gambito
Gambito - 9/23/2024, 1:43 PM
@RichardGrayson - care to elaborate?
Spoken
Spoken - 9/23/2024, 1:44 PM
@RichardGrayson - They would of never said yes.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/23/2024, 1:39 PM
He's a damn good actor but he feels so wrong for Hal, nothing I really seen him in screams cocky hotshot.
Bokis
Bokis - 9/23/2024, 1:45 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Have you seen Game Night?
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 9/23/2024, 1:57 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - something called "acting" could potentially change that. Idk. Just throwing it out there. Ledger wasn't Joker until he started "acting" and now his performance is universally loved and studied.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/23/2024, 1:40 PM
They couldn't get a household name like Roy Dunk, or Jack Marshall who wrote the Munter's theme song?
SorcererSupreme
SorcererSupreme - 9/23/2024, 1:58 PM
@SATW42 - not even Paul Bufano?!
maxx
maxx - 9/23/2024, 1:40 PM
Inspired casting - I love this. It'd be funny if they got Michael B Jordan to play Stewart. Have a FNL reunion lol.

But seriously, this is an excellent casting. Didn't see this coming at all and yet it feels perfect (for me).
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/23/2024, 1:42 PM
In Gunn We Trust?

are we going from Snyder's DC to GotG type DC?
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 9/23/2024, 1:58 PM
@WakandaTech - you can put up the money for it... oh wait..
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/23/2024, 1:42 PM
I feel like that's perfect casting. Think he can play that veteran space cop character really well
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 2:06 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

He did well in Super 8 for instance so he’s got that authoritative presence down

User Comment Image
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 9/23/2024, 1:43 PM
Expectations x Reality.
Spoken
Spoken - 9/23/2024, 1:44 PM
He's a pretty good actor so there's that I guess...
Gambito
Gambito - 9/23/2024, 1:45 PM
Those who doubt his capabilities clearly haven’t watched Friday Lights the guy has ample range he will do great, all that matters is that they pair him up with a good John
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 9/23/2024, 2:00 PM
@Gambito - dude … being a good actor doesn’t mean you’re right for every character. Of course he’s a good actor. I’m a fan but this is a bad casting choice. He’s wrong for Hal. Doesn’t have the swagger or look
Relativity
Relativity - 9/23/2024, 1:45 PM
Does anyone remember him in the 90’s show, Early Edition, where he got tomorrow’s newspaper today. Really good show and he had some good range on there. Plus the theme tune was awesome.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/23/2024, 1:45 PM
btw

This guy is 60 years old

I hope Gunn knows what he's doing
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/23/2024, 1:53 PM
@WakandaTech - wrong!! hes only 59
User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 9/23/2024, 1:54 PM
@WakandaTech - I dont think Hal is going to be sticking around very long in this DCU.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/23/2024, 2:06 PM
@WakandaTech - Hey, 60 is the new 40.
User Comment Image
Bokis
Bokis - 9/23/2024, 1:46 PM
Incredible casting! A choice from left field, yet so perfect.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/23/2024, 1:47 PM
If we're getting older Hal Jordan, just cough up the cash and get Tom Cruise.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/23/2024, 1:50 PM
@ObserverIO - crazy how everyone went from casting actors they could lock in long term and instead just now grabbing old actors for 2-3 movies
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 9/23/2024, 2:00 PM
@ObserverIO - yeah seriously. Hal and Maverick are basically the same. If WB bought out Paramount, I wouldn't be mad if Maverick turned into GL.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/23/2024, 1:48 PM
I can dig it. He’s always a reliable actor. However, he’s also 60.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/23/2024, 1:48 PM
Why could Gunn not get this guy

User Comment Image

Won't Green Lantern eventually be in movies too?

Like a Justice League movie in the future
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/23/2024, 2:01 PM
@WakandaTech - We don't need the young Tom Cruise lite anymore now they're actually casting someone Tom Cruise's age.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/23/2024, 1:49 PM
Not sure the angle they are taking but I LOVE Chandler.
valmic
valmic - 9/23/2024, 1:50 PM
Well thats disappointing. I like the guy but a 60 yr old Hal, no one wants that. That means John is going to be in his late 30s, early 40s I bet.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/23/2024, 1:58 PM
Older Hal and he only signed a show contract and not a movie one.

Yeah Hal is dying in this show.
