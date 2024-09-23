LANTERNS: Kyle Chandler Set To Play Hal Jordan In DCU Series

Though his name was not mentioned along with the likes of Josh Brolin, Ewan McGregor, Matthew McConaughey and Chris Pine when the (rumored) contenders were revealed earlier this month, Kyle Chandler has reportedly landed the co-lead role in DC Studios' upcoming Lanterns series.

According to Deadline, Chandler (Bloodline, Catch 22, Friday Night Lights) is now in talks to play veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan, who will take new recruit John Stewart under his wing.

We also have some new plot details, as the story is said to focus on "John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Casting is currently underway for a younger actor to play Stewart.

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is believed to be in talks to direct the pilot, with Lucy Tcherniak rumored to be in negotiations to helm an undisclosed number of episodes.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

THR's Borys Kit has shared the following update, which suggests that Chandler won't be making the jump to the big screen.

Interesting aspect to this: Chandler does not have a movie component to his deal, according to my sources. https://t.co/tBaQEjR51Q — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) September 23, 2024

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."