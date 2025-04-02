LANTERNS Set Photos Show Aaron Pierre's (Powerless?) John Stewart In The Middle Of A Gunfight

Lanterns is currently shooting in Atlanta, and while we've already had a first official look at the DCU's Hal Jordan and John Stewart, the latter - portrayed by actor Aaron Pierre - has now been spotted on set.

Once again, his superhero costume is nowhere to be found. We can't even see John's Green Lantern Corps Power Ring, and his carrying a gun into battle suggests he might not have it for some reason.

Fans have wondered how Lanterns will portray these heroes, particularly on a television budget. HBO doesn't shy away from investing heavily in its offerings, but several episodes of CG-heavy Green Lantern action would soon add up; depowering Hal and John for a while might help.

While Lanterns has been described as a grounded story, Superman star, Nathan Fillion, has been confirmed to return as Guy Gardner.

"This is James Gunn. He's amazing, he's huge, he's world famous," the actor recently said of his DCU experience thus far. "Everybody knows him. I did one of his very first movies, and if James Gunn is nothing else, he's loyal to a fault. He puts me into everything that he does."

"I'm going to be Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern, not the one you might be [familiar with] but a Green Lantern, the one nobody likes."

As for his bowl cut (a crucial element from the comics, albeit one we never anticipated seeing in live action), Fillion added, "I think I'm going to bring that look back. It's comic book accurate; Guy Gardner had a bowl-cut. And there were some discussions early on about different hairdos we could try and I was team bowl-cut."

Kyle Chandler has yet to be spotted on set as Hal, so here's hoping this is just the first of many set photos we get. There will be a cosmic element to Lanterns - the Guardians of Oa and Sinestro are confirmed to appear - though how much of that we see on Earth remains to be seen.

Gunn has said the costumes will be practical, not CG, so there's a chance we'll get to see Hal and John suited up in due course.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the supporting cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026.