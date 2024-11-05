LANTERNS' Villain Possibly Revealed...And They May End Up Being The DCU's Big Bad - Possible SPOILERS

Lanterns has assembled an impressive cast which so far includes Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Garret Dillahunt, and Kelly Macdonald.

Chandler is reportedly signed up for only this series and no movies, suggesting Lanterns will be where Hal's story ends in the DCU. However, given the threat he and John could face in the show, that's starting to make sense.

You'll recall that, when the HBO series was announced, Gunn said it "leads into the overall story that we're telling throughout the different movies and television shows. And we find this Ancient Horror on Earth. And these guys are basically, you know, super cops on precinct Earth."

When Dillahunt was cast in Lanterns, it was reported that he'll play, "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated façade."

That led to speculation online about the villainous Centre - a villain rumoured to be the DCU's big bad - and the fact it has a cult of followers on Earth. Scooper Daniel Richtman hinted they might be on to something, and we're also hearing that this could be where the villain makes his DCU debut. It's also worth noting that, in the comics, Hal is the one who ultimately defeats the villain.

It's looking increasingly likely then that Darwyn Cooke's New Frontier will be what inspires this slate. That story played out in a period setting, but saw the League reluctantly come together to battle the villain known as The Centre.

Born in the core of the Earth, this monstrous being had been observing activity on the surface for millions of years through telepathy. Upon viewing the growth of humanity and its potential to replicate the destructive force that killed all the dinosaurs, the Centre decides to wipe them out, and seems like exactly the sort of weird villain Gunn is drawn to.

It's previously been reported that The Centre is expected to make its presence felt throughout several projects, including Creature Commandos and The Authority. The villain is also known as Dinosaur Island and creates monstrous dinosaur-like creatures to battle the League.

Superman reportedly includes a Kaiju, so it's possible this villain will be seeded throughout every DCU project in the build-up to the Justice League eventually assembling.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl).

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.