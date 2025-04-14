KING OF KINGS Star Dee Bradley Baker Reveals Whether He'll Return As Eagly In PEACEMAKER Season 2 (Exclusive)

While many of you will know Dee Bradley Baker best for his role as Captain Rex in The Clone Wars (and as The Bad Batch's fan-favourite lead characters). However, what you might not realise is that the actor also has a unique talent for voicing animals.

His latest role in that realm is as King of Kings' Willa the Cat, and Baker recently sat down with us to talk about how he approached the feline standout.

During our conversation, we asked the Star Wars veteran whether he'll be back as Christopher Smith's beloved sidekick, Eagly, in Peacemaker season 2. He had to choose his words carefully, but it sounds like it's happening.

"Oh, I was very, very pleased with Eagly and I really enjoyed Peacemaker," Baker shares in the video below. "I think all I can say is I'm not allowed to say anything. Maybe that tells you something, I don't know. I don't think I'm at liberty to discuss such things, but I'm smiling as I say that, so I don't know what that means [Laughs]."

Eagly played a pivotal role in Peacemaker and was brought to life fully with VFX. Baker's return is definitely good news for the series, and it will be interesting to see what kind of an evolution - if any - he goes through in the new DCU.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast, which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. As for King of Kings, you can get a better idea of what to expect from the movie by watching the trailer below (along with our previous interviews with the cast and creatives).









A father tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child.

King of Kings is now playing in theaters.