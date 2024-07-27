PEACEMAKER Director Seemingly Reveals That Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Is Returning In Season 2

Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. met his end at the hands of John Cena's Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad but it seems the younger Flag will be back in the season 2 of Max show.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 27, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

As seen during season 1 of Peacemaker, John Cena's Christopher Smith had a lot of regret over killing Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad revealed that Peacemaker was secretly a double-agent working for Amanda Waller, who was under orders to cover up the U.S. government's involvement with inhumane experiments involving Starro and Corto Maltesean citizens.

In season 2 of the superhero television series, Frank Grillo will portray Rick Flag Sr., and he reportedly targeting Peacemaker for revenge.

Over on Instagram, director Peter Sollett revealed that he'd wrapped up filming his season 2 episode but seems to have inadvertently let it slip that Joel Kinnaman will be reprising his role as Rick Flag Jr.

The question fans have now is whether Kinnaman appears in a flashback or if he's somehow been brought back to life. With the DCU reboot, there's plenty of speculation that the new season of the show takes place in a new reality as the first season was firmly set in Zack Snyder's DCEU.

If Peacemaker has somehow found himself in a new reality, perhaps this is one where Flag Jr. never died?

DC Studios co-chair and Superman director James Gunn is the showrunner for the series, having written every episode of Peacemaker's first season while also directing 5 out of 8 episodes.

For season 2, Gunn once again wrote every episode but confirmed that he wouldn't have time to direct the same amount of episodes as he'll be busy with Superman. If we had to place a wager, he'll probably only direct the premiere and/or the finale.

Previously, Gunn teased that the show's shift from the DCEU to the DCU won't be the main focal point of season 2, stating that he doesn't want the "universal shift to be that big a part of the story."

Gunn also revealed [via Threads] that the following characters from season 1 will be making the leap to season 2:

• Peacemaker (John Cena)
• Vigilante (Freddie Stroma)
• John Economos (Steve Agee)
• Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks)
• Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland)

Rotten Tomatoes gave the DCEU series a 94% approval rating, making it one of the most critically lauded productions of the franchise. In addition to Gunn's involvement, this positive reception likely played a key factor in the show's continuation and the decision to keep most of the show's main cast intact. 

Will you be tuning in to Peacemaker season 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Star Frank Grillo Has A Message For John Cena; New Set Photos Shared Online
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/27/2024, 5:19 PM
Of course.
Himura
Himura - 7/27/2024, 5:20 PM
One of the most underrated actors right now.

I'm guessing this means his time on For All Mankind is ending soon...which makes sense since his character will be like 80-in the next season.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/27/2024, 6:14 PM
@Himura - For All Mankind is still going? I never caught up on it due to time constraints, and I guess I never will if it's gonna be more than 4 seasons
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/27/2024, 5:27 PM
Fresh continuity.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/27/2024, 5:31 PM
Don’t undo that classic sequence smh
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/27/2024, 5:34 PM
My first thoughts is flashbacks or he’s some kind of ghost, but it’s a comic universe, is anyone ever truly dead?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/27/2024, 6:12 PM
@MyCoolYoung - would be funny if his dad's ghost is the devil on his shoulder, while Flag's ghost is the angel
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2024, 5:41 PM

1st episode shows Flag's dead(?) body being retrieved by Waller's bunch.

Last episode post credits scene shows him on the 6 million dollar man type operating table when his eye pops open.

The end season 2.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/27/2024, 5:45 PM
Don’t get so excited that you spill the cup of Hermes folks…I’m sure this is most likely going to be a flashback scene or him appearing as a force ghost type deal haunting Chris or Flag Sr.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/27/2024, 6:05 PM
This makes me kinda curious, will it be a flashback, will they revive him somehow, maybe an alternate universe version? Wonder what it'll be
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/27/2024, 6:10 PM
If it's in a different universe then he's likely alive. I'm looking forward to seeing Rick Flag again if that's the case.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/27/2024, 6:11 PM
I'm kinda hope both Rick Flag junior and senior will appear in the present alive and well, with nobody except Peacemaker noticing how weird it is

