PEACEMAKER Director Seemingly Reveals That Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Is Returning In Season 2

As seen during season 1 of Peacemaker, John Cena's Christopher Smith had a lot of regret over killing Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad revealed that Peacemaker was secretly a double-agent working for Amanda Waller, who was under orders to cover up the U.S. government's involvement with inhumane experiments involving Starro and Corto Maltesean citizens.

In season 2 of the superhero television series, Frank Grillo will portray Rick Flag Sr., and he reportedly targeting Peacemaker for revenge.

Over on Instagram, director Peter Sollett revealed that he'd wrapped up filming his season 2 episode but seems to have inadvertently let it slip that Joel Kinnaman will be reprising his role as Rick Flag Jr.

Joel Kinnaman is returning in ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2!



The question fans have now is whether Kinnaman appears in a flashback or if he's somehow been brought back to life. With the DCU reboot, there's plenty of speculation that the new season of the show takes place in a new reality as the first season was firmly set in Zack Snyder's DCEU.

If Peacemaker has somehow found himself in a new reality, perhaps this is one where Flag Jr. never died?

DC Studios co-chair and Superman director James Gunn is the showrunner for the series, having written every episode of Peacemaker's first season while also directing 5 out of 8 episodes.

For season 2, Gunn once again wrote every episode but confirmed that he wouldn't have time to direct the same amount of episodes as he'll be busy with Superman. If we had to place a wager, he'll probably only direct the premiere and/or the finale.

Previously, Gunn teased that the show's shift from the DCEU to the DCU won't be the main focal point of season 2, stating that he doesn't want the "universal shift to be that big a part of the story."

Gunn also revealed [via Threads] that the following characters from season 1 will be making the leap to season 2:

• Peacemaker (John Cena)

• Vigilante (Freddie Stroma)

• John Economos (Steve Agee)

• Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks)

• Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland)

Rotten Tomatoes gave the DCEU series a 94% approval rating, making it one of the most critically lauded productions of the franchise. In addition to Gunn's involvement, this positive reception likely played a key factor in the show's continuation and the decision to keep most of the show's main cast intact.

