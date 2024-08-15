PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Shares First Look At DCU's A.R.G.U.S. Logo; New Poster For THE PENGUIN Released

While the organisation was included in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's marketing campaign, we weren't properly introduced to the DCEU's A.R.G.U.S. until Suicide Squad.

Amanda Waller and The Advanced Research Group Uniting Superhumans/Advanced Research Group United Support later returned in The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, and Peacemaker. While Waller's continued involvement with the government agency is unclear in the new DCU after the latter's first season, James Gunn has just dropped a first look at the logo.

Honestly, it's pretty much identical to the one used in the DCEU; that was comic-accurate, though we're still a little surprised Gunn hasn't decided to make any changes. Then again, there will be a weird link between both worlds in the sense that characters and actors from the filmmaker's previous projects are being carried over to this rebooted continuity.

The photo was accompanied by a Merman emoji, so start speculating now about whether that's meant as some sort of Aquaman tease!

What we do know is that Waller has had to resort to assembling the Creature Commandos in place of Task Force X in the DCU and that Gunn is currently shooting an episode of Peacemaker season 2, hence this sneak peek.

In other DC TV news, HBO and Max have announced today that the "premiere weekend" for The Penguin will begin with the series premiere on Thursday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO.

It will also be available to stream on Max and HBO will re-air the series premiere multiple times over the weekend, including Sunday, September 22 at 9pm ET/PT. Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT will be the debut day and time of all subsequent new episodes of the eight-episode series on HBO and Max, continuing with episode two on Sunday, September 29.

Check out a new poster for The Penguin below.

The Penguin's cast also includes Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on September 19.