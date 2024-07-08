PEACEMAKER Season 2 Character And Casting Details Reveal David Denman's Mystery Role And More

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Character And Casting Details Reveal David Denman's Mystery Role And More

Production is underway on DC Studios' Peacemaker season 2 and we now have some new character and casting details for the series which will see John Cena reprise his now-iconic role as Christopher Smith.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: Nexus Point News

Peacemaker season 2 was announced when the DC Extended Universe was still a thing and, much to the surprise of some fans, it will now be part of DC Studios' new DCU.

Confusingly, James Gunn has said season 1 both is and isn't canon to this rebooted franchise, raising questions about how much of a reboot this is when some actors and characters are returning while others are not. 

Regardless, we now have some new character details courtesy of Nexus Point News

According to the site, David Denman will play "Larry," a "big tough guy with an equally big heart and a true best friend." We'd bet on him being an old friend of Christopher Smith's, though it's unclear whether The Office star is playing a new creation or someone from the comic books. 

It sounds like Peacemaker season 2 is also looking to cast someone called "Red St. Wild." DC Studios is looking at men of all ethnicities between 30 - 65 to play a character who is "bearded, an outdoorsman, and a hunter with a fondness for prey."

While both of these roles are likely being hidden behind codenames, it's possible "Red St. Wild" is Adam Orion, a.k.a. The Hunter. He's an obscure character from the Legion of Super-Heroes' corner of the DC Universe, suggesting Gunn is plucking another obscure supporting player from the comics.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at Max," Gunn said when the show was renewed for season 2. "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience."

"I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!"

John Cena added, "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series."

Season 2 of Peacemaker has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. A premiere date has not been revealed by DC Studios. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

