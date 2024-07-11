PEACEMAKER Season 2 Set Photos Reveal First Look At John Cena As The Returning Christopher Smith

As filming on James Gunn's Superman continues in Cleveland, Ohio, cameras are also rolling on the second season of Peacemaker in Paulding County, Georgia, with director Greg Mottola (Superbad, Paul) calling the action.

Some photos and video from the set have now been shared online, giving us a first look at star John Cena filming scenes as Christopher Smith - though he is not in-costume as Peacemaker here.

Details on what's being shot are vague, but just like what we saw last night in Metropolis, it looks like something is causing panic on the streets.

Season 2 plot details are still mostly under wraps, but we do know that Frank Grillo will reprise his Creature Commandos role as Rick Flag Sr., and will be seeking revenge for Peacemaker killing his son Rick Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in The Suicide Squad.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee have also been confirmed to reprise their season 1 roles, with Sol Rodríguez and David Denman joining the fray as Sasha Bordeaux and "Larry."

When Gunn took the job as co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, it seemed pretty obvious that Peacemaker season 2 was going to be part of the new DCU, and while this is the case, Gunn recently revealed that the first season is not!

We're not certain why (the Justice League showing up in the S1 finale likely has something to do with it), but, as far as we know, this is the first time two seasons of the same series will exist in different continuities.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

The Peacemaker season one cast also includes Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. Gunn wrote all eight episodes and also directed five of them, starting with the pilot.

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.