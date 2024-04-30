James Gunn Explains Why He Took DC Studios Job While Responding To Henry Cavill/SUPERMAN Conspiracy Theory
SUPERMAN & LOIS Officially Wraps Filming For Fourth And Final Season; Elizabeth Tulloch Shares New Set Photos
Forthas
Forthas - 4/30/2024, 7:56 AM
For the better part of a decade, DC has mishandled this brand. I am not expecting anything different.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/30/2024, 8:04 AM
@Forthas -

DC has been mishandling Superman since the days of Smallville.

They've rarely if ever had a clue what to do when it comes to adapting their properties.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/30/2024, 8:11 AM
@TrentCrimm - I thought they knocked it out of the park with Man of Steel.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2024, 8:17 AM
@Forthas -
Mr. Positive.

Is it better to screw up first then course-correct and make a great Universe? Or start off with a bang, like Marvel, but eventually can't keep it up at a high level?

Those who learn from their own mistakes are wise.
Those who learn from others mistakes are infinite genius.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/30/2024, 8:21 AM
@lazlodaytona - What about those who don't learn from their mistakes and double downs on them like Warner Brothers DC.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/30/2024, 8:30 AM
@Forthas -

Agreed, I really enjoyed Man of Steel, it could/should have been an amazing staying point for a DCU and it's still easily one of my favorite stand alone superhero movies, DC or Marvel.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2024, 8:52 AM
@Forthas - Man of Steel? Pathetic
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/30/2024, 7:58 AM
Both hot Lois's,maybe even the hottest since Erica.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2024, 8:53 AM
@marvel72 - what a great 3some that'd make 🤤
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 7:58 AM
Such love and respect, amazing.

She gave some great performances on the show in terms of acting.

The thing about Superman & Lois that i -as a longtime Superman fan- loved the most is how they explored new things with the characters and took em to new directions WHILE absolutely making it feel authentic to Lois & Clark.

Them being parents is something "new" even in comics, having 2 boys is also unusual and offered some interesting dynamics.

Or the Multiversal shit, their version of Bizarro or Doomsday or Kal-El having a brother, Lois with cancer, an "innocent" Luthor etc etc...

Curious to see what they come up with the final season!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2024, 8:56 AM
@Doomsday8888 - man, I agree 💯
I was just thinking while rewatching how different but same Lois was as a parent. And Clark is not some goodie-two-shoes with his sons but is firm with them which through that he show his love for them. There's a little goofy Clark in there too but it doesn't dominate that side of the character. .
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 8:59 AM
@lazlodaytona
Yeah exactly, they have layers, which makes em feel real, you know?

There are moments where parents have to be strict with their children and then there are times where you just shower em with love, that's just good parenting and life in general. :)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2024, 8:00 AM
That’s very cool…

I hope both her and Tyler atleast are invited to the premeire when that happens.

Tulloch has been great as Lois and maybe the most fleshed out version as we have seen her deal with her fraught family relationships with her father & sister , deal with being a mother & wife alongside a kick ass reporter and sadly cancer aswell

This series really cemented her as one of my favorites and it’s gonna be sad to see it and her go so soon!!.

Thank you Miss Tulloch aswell as the rest of the cast & crew for giving us this solid show that feels like a genuine love letter to Superman and his world.

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/30/2024, 8:08 AM
damn, never realized how pretty she is. she seems like a nice person and i respect shes passing the torch so to speak.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/30/2024, 8:11 AM
Gunn will ssave the CBM genre

#InGunnWeTrust
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2024, 8:57 AM
@vectorsigma -

Tell that to @Forthas
TheLight
TheLight - 4/30/2024, 8:13 AM
She did such a commendable job as a Lois still the driven and determined reporter while being a supportive and loving mother and wife to her family. S3, IMO, was one of the best storylines for Lois. Loved her portrayal.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2024, 8:59 AM
@TheLight - agree completely with you. It's a shame this show won't last 9 seasons instead of how flash did.
Ending The Flash after 4 seasons would have been wise.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 4/30/2024, 8:28 AM
Unreal how mediocre Gunn's cast looks. Not even CW worthy.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2024, 9:00 AM
@PartyKiller - huh? Having frogs play the characters would be a step up from the CW DC actors..... excluding Superman and Lois. That show just nails it with everything.

