Because the internet is dark and full of weirdos, some have criticized the Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star for not mentioning Amy Adams, who was the last actress to play Lois on the big screen (even though she was clearly responding to Tulloch's tag).

We've yet to see Brosnahan in-character as Lois Lane, either in an official still or a set photo, but Gunn did recently share a behind-the-scenes shot of the actress alongside co-star David Corenswet to mark Superman Day.

Superman Legacy will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

Filming had been taking place in Svalbard, Norway, but is believed to have moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.