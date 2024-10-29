SUPERMAN AND LOIS: The Man Of Steel Is Becoming A "Regular Guy" In First Look At Next Week's Episode

Last night's episode of Superman and Lois concluded with the Kent family scoring a (no-doubt temporary) victory over Lex Luthor, but it looks like an unexpected development may soon give the opportunistic villain the upper hand yet again.

Lois attempted to steer Luthor away from his desire for revenge by reuniting him with his daughter Elizabeth (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Elizabeth Henstridge - who also directed the episode), but when that didn't work, she tried her luck with the monster who violently murdered her husband and father, Doomsday.

Somehow, Lois was able to appeal to the Bizarro Superman part of Doomsday by reminding him that he had a family of his own on the Inverse World, and the powerful creature agreed to depart. This leaves Luthor without his most formidable weapon against Superman... however, the promo for next week's episode, "Regular Guy," suggests it might not be long before he doesn't need one.

It looks like General Sam Lane's heart - even enhanced by Bruno Mannheim’s super serum - simply isn't cutting it, and the Man of Steel is slowly beginning to lose his powers.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know if you've been enjoying the final season of Superman and Lois so far in the comments section.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?