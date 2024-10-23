SUPERMAN AND LOIS: The Man Of Steel Returns With A New Suit For Round 2 With Doomsday In Midseason Trailer

Following the shocking events of last week's instalment, The CW has released a trailer for the remaining episodes of the fourth and final season of Superman and Lois.

General Sam Lane's death at the hands of Doomsday allowed the Man of Steel to live again (more here), and the teaser shows the legendary hero coming to terms with what happened while teaching his son how to use his newly-acquired abilities and preparing to face-off against the monster who defeated him in their first encounter.

Despite Superman's resurrection, Lex Luthor appears to have a contingency plan (no surprise there), and suits-up for what will no doubt be a memorable final showdown with his nemesis.

Speaking of which, it looks like Clark will be donning a new costume of his own. It's not a million miles away from the previous suit design, but there are some subtle differences (the chest logo is now the same shade of red as the cape, belt and boots).

Check out the trailer below, and let us know if you've been enjoying Superman and Lois season 4 in the comments section.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?