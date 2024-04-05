Former SWAMP THING Showrunner Mark Verheiden Weighs In On James Mangold's Upcoming Movie

In a new interview with Multiverse of Color, Swamp Thing (2019) showrunner Mark Verheiden was asked to share his thoughts on the upcoming Swamp Thing film from James Mangold that will be set in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.

Verheiden stated that he thinks Mangold, "will have a great take on it" in reference to the upcoming movie, adding that, "hopefully, that kicks off a little more of the darker characters."

He also added, "The last regime's DC movies maybe didn't do quite as well as they would have hoped [and] with this new take, they're talking about incorporating more darker characters and [I think] that would be great."

Verheiden went on to share that if he ever got the chance to work on another DC Comics property, he would love to do a humorous take on Bizarro, in a half-hour sitcom. Yet at this point in his career, he's more inclined to develop original ideas.

The talk about the upcoming Swamp Thing movie starts at the 42:00 mark in the video below.

But be sure to listen to the complete video as Verheiden also shared some ideas on what a second season of the show would have covered.

Mark Verheiden talks DCU's Swamp Thing:



The Swamp Thing TV show premiered on May 31, 2019, and consisted of 10 episodes. The original episode count was trimmed for 13 to 10 as Warner Bros. was trying to cement its streaming plans. DC Universe would eventually be folded into HBO Max, which would later be shortened to just Max.

A fan campaign emerged to save the show, which eventually led to Swamp Thing being aired on The CW but not enough momentum was generated for a second season.

The show holds a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 39 reviews.

More recently, Mangold shared his excitement for the project, stating, "As soon as I heard James Gunn was taking over DC, I just saw it as an opportunity to throw my hat down." He went on to say that the film will be Frankenstein-inspired.

However, in more recent news, it sounds as if Mangold's Star Wars movie will be first up on his docket after he completes work on the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, which will star Dune: Part Two's Timothée Chalamet.

Based on Mangold's schedule, the Swamp Thing movie might be years out if he's to remain in the director's seat.