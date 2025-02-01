THE SANDMAN To End After Season 2; Showrunner Shares Statement And First Official Poster

This probably won't come as a surprise following the recent sexual assault allegations made against Neil Gaiman, but Netflix will not be moving forward with a third season of The Sandman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 01, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman

Netflix has announced that the upcoming second season of The Sandman will be its last.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg shared the following statement along with the first official season 2 poster art.

“The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season. We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

This news comes shortly after the publication of a New York Magazine piece outlining - in disturbing detail - new allegations of sexual assault made against The Sandman creator and series EP Neil Gaiman.

Fans obviously assumed that these accusations led to the show being cancelled, but Variety is claiming that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs (The Kindly Ones, for example) with just one more season.

Though official season 2 plot details have not been disclosed, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect, and a recently-released featurette spotlighted shots from two key sequences: The Endless family meeting that kickstarts the events of Season of Mists (and actually lays the groundwork for the entire saga), and the banquet Morpheus holds in his realm in an attempt to find the right person (well, deity, fairy, or demon) to take up a very important position.

WhatsOnNetflix recently revealed the titles of the first six (of what is believed to be 12 in total) episodes.

The Song of Orpheus

More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold

Brief Lives

Family Blood

The Ruler of Hell

Season of Mists

Have you watched The Sandman yet? If so, what do you make of this news? You can check out our review of the first season here.

"There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way."

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell Baptiste as Death, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Donna Preston as Despair, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Charles Dance as black magician Roderick Burgess, and Sanjeeve Bhaskar as Cain. Joely Richardson plays Ethel Cripps, while David Thewlis takes on the role of her son John Dee, aka the deranged Dr. Destiny.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/1/2025, 8:17 AM
4 blokes front and center, the times are a changing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/1/2025, 8:19 AM
User Comment Image
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 2/1/2025, 8:25 AM
Based on Gunn's pattern of repurposing DC talent - even if this is Netflix - there is a likely chance this fella could end up in his DCU - and if that hypothetical is proven to be correct, then Nightwing.


jeff
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/1/2025, 8:30 AM
Not surprised. Loved S1 and looking forward to S2. Not getting into what Neil may or may not have done but hope justice is served. Anyways can't wait to see this show.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/1/2025, 8:33 AM
Sounds like they plan to wrap up the story by the end of the seasons. Fingers crossed. I got into Sandman with issue 50, and then worked my way back with TPBs, but those later stories, the Kindly Ones and The Wake, that's my shit.
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/1/2025, 8:34 AM
@Clintthahamster - The Ramadan issue was something special
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 2/1/2025, 8:35 AM
"The second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 2/1/2025, 8:38 AM
Andy Muschietti: "The "weird" CGI in "The Flash" was intentionally designed to look that way."

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/1/2025, 8:45 AM
I wonder
If George Lucas was accused of this would they stop making Star Wars movies?

View Recorder