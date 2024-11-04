5 SCARLET WITCH Stories Marvel Studios Needs To Consider Telling Following AGATHA ALL ALONG

After WandaVision, it's easy enough to see why Doctor Strange in the Multiverse's handling of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff disappointed fans. They didn't want to see the Scarlet Witch become a villain and wanted to watch her die even less. Rumours about a Scarlet Witch movie have persisted for some time now and the Agatha All Along finale definitely set the stage for one (albeit somewhat indirectly). Over the coming years, there are many stories about Wanda that Marvel Studios can tell. Some would be in the movies and TV shows of other characters, while we also have ideas for that long-awaited solo outing...either before or after the Multiverse Saga ends. If it's the latter, the door is opened to even more enticing possibilities. Click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below for our suggestions about where the Scarlet Witch's story could go next...

5. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver When we first met Wanda in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron (well, Captain America: The Winter Soldier the year before if you count that post-credits scene), she was alongside her brother, Pietro. Joss Whedon's penchant for killing beloved characters continued in his sequel to The Avengers, with Quicksilver gunned down by Ultron during the final act. We'd hoped WandaVision might use the Multiverse to resurrect Pietro courtesy of X-Men: Days of Future Past star Evan Peters, but Ralph Bohner was only ever there to manipulate the Scarlet Witch. If there is a way to bring the real deal back, though, we'd love to see Wanda and Pietro reunite for an adventure together. There's so much of their relationship we didn't get to explore and, if they become the children of Magneto in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU - which is rumoured to be as a soft reboot - there's so much material there to be explored.



4. The Children's Crusade The logical next step would be to borrow from Avengers: The Children's Crusade for a story which sees Wiccan and Speed search for their mother. The ghost of Agatha Harkness should absolutely hitch along for the ride, though whether the Young Avengers assemble here is up for debate. The storyline would be a good excuse to bring those characters together but we'd want the spotlight to remain primarily on Billy and Tommy. As for why they'd want to find their mother, Marvel Studios will need to find a compelling reason to bring these characters together. Vision can lay the groundwork for that and, in this movie, we'd probably swap out Doctor Doom with Mephisto for a story with ties to Blade and Midnight Sons. And heck yeah, we'd want to see Agatha and Wanda reunite! There are still ways Doom can factor into Wanda's story, though we'll get to that a little later.



3. House of M Assuming Marvel Studios does make some changes to the MCU post-Multiverse Saga, then why not turn the Scarlet Witch into a mutant? That wouldn't necessarily undo or negatively affect anything we've seen in the past and sets the stage for House of M. In this comic book event, Quicksilver - terrified the Avengers and X-Men plan to execute his unhinged sister - manipulates Wanda into creating a reality where mutants are the dominant species and Magneto rules all. Eventually, she sees through the lies and declares "No More Mutants" in a moment which wipes out most of the X-Men. Quicksilver could even be swapped out for Wiccan, though we'd want to see his motivations portrayed as a little more purer than Pietro's! Now, Marvel Studios obviously doesn't want to get rid of its mutants before they even get a chance to make an impact, but various changes could be made to this story to ensure the Scarlet Witch's fateful spell is ultimately undone. This story deserves to be told, though.



2. Vision We anticipate the Vision TV series taking inspiration from Tom King's critically acclaimed comic book run, with the android creating his own perfect family in a twisted reflection of what played out in WandaVision. There are already rumblings that Olsen will lend her voice to Vivian Vision, Vision's wife, but what if there's more to it than that? Marvel Studios can take this show down an unexpected, horror-inspired route, with the presumably emotionless android using Wanda's brain patterns to create a dangerous new version of the Scarlet Witch (in robot form). Ultimately, this would be less about Wanda than Vision, with him eventually regaining his humanity and realising what he's done is wrong. With that, he can set off to find the missing Scarlet Witch...but not before reuniting with his sons, Billy and Tommy. The Hex Vision gave the real deal his memories and it surely wouldn't be that difficult to tell Tommy's story here - perhaps by pure fate, they're in the same time - before throwing Billy and Agatha into the mix. That can lead straight into Scarlet Witch.

