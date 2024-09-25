AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 3 Spoiler Recap: Yes, Marvel Studios Just Namedropped One Of Its Biggest Villains!

The third episode of Agatha All Along takes us further down the Witches' Road and reveals that each of the coven's skills will be tested to determine their knowledge of the craft, despite the fact they're all powerless.

Early on, Teen contradicts himself when he mentions that his parents are asleep...didn't he say his mom had died last week? There could be an explanation for that, of course, but we learn the Sigil was put on the teenager to hide him, explaining why he can't tell anyone there his name.

Mrs. Hart wanders off and soon realises that's not a good idea on the Witches' Road. With that, a house on a beach appears and, when the coven enters, their clothes have changed and they realise there are no handles on the door or windows. They're trapped.

As the group explores, Jennifer Kale talks to Teen and suggests that Agatha traded her own child for the book of the damned, a.k.a. the Darkhold. It's then we get a huge namedrop as she refers to an "Agent of Mephisto," the first time that villain has been mentioned in the MCU after all that WandaVision speculation.

The Marvel Universe's devil, Mephisto has clashed with the likes of Silver Surfer, Doctor Strange, and the Scarlet Witch, but is perhaps best known for his ties to Ghost Rider and the end of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's marriage.

Hopefully, this mention is an indication we'll see him in the MCU imminently.

Back to the episode and wine appears that everyone aside from Agatha (secretly) and Teen takes a drink of. A 30-minute countdown begins and each of their faces swell up. They've been poisoned and need to find the correct ingredients for Kale to make a potion that will cure them.

Panic ensues, Teen mentions that a "lot happened" to him when he was 13, and Agatha is eventually forced to also drink...prompting each of the women to suffer from intense hallucinations (poor Mrs. Hart is seemingly forced to relive the events of WandaVision).

Agatha sees a crib with the Darkhold in place of a baby, another hint she gave up her child to get her hands on the book. The potion works, but there's a problem...Mrs. Hart took two swigs of the drink but only one lot of the antidote. She's dead!

Of course, when it's pointed out that Sharon - Mrs. Hart's real name is Sharon Davis, remember - has passed, Agatha hilariously responds, "Who's Sharon?" as the episode comes to an end.

What did you think about the latest instalment of Agatha All Along?