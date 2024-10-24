AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 7 Spoiler Recap: Lilia Takes Center Stage As Rio's True Face Is Revealed

Agatha All Along's latest episode, "Death's Hand in Mine," opens with Lilia Calderu falling through the darkness. Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff, meanwhile, are still heading down the Witches' Road; he'll get what he wants when they reach the end, but declares that the Scarlet Witch is not his mom. He already has a mom (Rebecca Kaplan).

Still, Billy wonders whether Wanda Maximoff is really dead to which Agatha says "yes." Then "no." And, finally, "maybe."

They reach the next trial and this one is all about divination and Tarot cards. Unsurprisingly, neither of them is particularly well-suited to figuring out what needs to be done. Swords start falling from the ceiling before it begins to lower, leaving Agatha and Billy mere moments before they're impaled.

We find Lilia and Jennifer Kale in a tunnel beneath the Witches' Road. The show then starts to make sense of all the random things she's been saying in previous episodes by revealing that her mind has been jumping all over the place as she experiences her life out of sequence.

In the past, she talks to the witch who taught her divination before jumping back to the trial where she confronts Billy and confirms she cast the Sigil on him to give the teenager the time he'd need after witnessing his future,

We're then in the tunnel where Lilia finds Billy's spellbook before returning to the trial where she starts reading his fortune. His question? "Am I William or Billy?" It's a good one, and she deduces that he's a "Magician" with enormous potential and the ability to turn his goals into reality. It also sounds like a reunion is coming for him.

However, following more flashes back and forth, Lilia realises this is her trial and that she must read the cards for herself.

She does so, but then has one more memory return to her upon discovering that her final card is "Death." After she and Jen fell beneath the Witches' Road, Rio showed up and revealed her true face as the MCU's version of - you guessed it - Death (and yes, Agatha knew all along). She warns Lilia that all roads lead to her.

In the present, the trial ends and Lilia warns Agatha that when "she" calls her a coward, "hit the deck." Closing the door as her new coven leaves, Lilia is surrounded by the Salem Seven and turns The Tower card upside down, meaning they're all impaled on the swords and killed.

She then falls herself, and the episode ends by taking us back to the moment her training began (and, given what she said about time not being linear, this presumably means her life begins anew). Sadly, in the here and now, Lilia is very much dead.

Seven episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.