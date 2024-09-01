AGATHA ALL ALONG Featurette Introduces The Witches; Kathryn Hahn Teases Her MCU Future

It's finally September which means Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ later this month! Excitement for the WandaVision sequel is starting to build and Marvel Studios has shared a new featurette today, which puts the spotlight on the show's witches.

In that, we learn more about both the characters and the actors playing them, while there are also new snippets of footage from the series and a few fun glimpses behind the scenes.

Rolling Stone recently sat down with Agatha Harkness herself, Kathryn Hahn, and asked if it's tricky to take a scene-stealing side character and put the spotlight on them in their own spin-off.

"I was going to say, who are you calling a side character? [Laughs.] Yeah, it is," the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star admitted. "That’s definitely a tricky thing. But from the beginning, we always joked that it would just be so annoying to Agatha Harkness that she wouldn’t have her own fricking show."

Asked whether she hopes to take Agatha into the wider MCU and crossover movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Hahn said, "I’m not afraid of Mickey, but I would say, I think I’d only be asked if it was necessary and juicy. So, who knows?"

"The craziest, most perfect, side-door entrance to this world is to be a witch. It feels wicked step-sister-y. And I really like it like that."

Watch that new featurette for Agatha All Along below.

Meet the coven 🔮 Celebrate spooky season with #AgathaAllAlong, streaming September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D4cOyv1Xup — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2024

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.