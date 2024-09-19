AGATHA ALL ALONG: Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Latest Marvel Television Disney+ Series

The review embargo for Agatha All Along lifted right in time for last night's two-episode premiere. While only four of nine episodes were provided to critics, we now have a pretty good idea of what they make of Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ TV series.

Thus far, the consensus appears largely positive, with lead star Kathryn Hahn receiving the lion's share of praise. For some critics, the story isn't strong enough to justify yet another MCU TV series, though the majority seem to agree that this is a worthy follow-up to WandaVision.

We'll begin with the trades. In The Hollywood Reporter's review, it's said that Agatha All Along "stops short of feeling like a series that needs to exist for its own sake" and adds, "Although it has potential, the character-driven ensemble dramedy it could be seems hindered by both the need to hurry this plot along and its awareness that Agatha needs to be the main attraction."

Variety, meanwhile, counters that by saying the series "is never less than thoroughly enjoyable. There’s a sense of fun, not to mention consistent episodic structure, in the coven’s journey down the Road, punctuated by Agatha’s tantrums and waystations set-designed to the gills."

Empire Online awards Agatha All Along 4/5 and concludes, "A charming concoction of snappy humour, strong performances and enchanting nostalgia that makes for perfect pre-Halloween viewing. Kathryn Hahn’s sheer magnetism alone will have you spellbound." Total Film's 5/5 verdict notes, "This weird, women-led ensemble show has everything: laughs, scares, and genuine character development, making it a worthy successor to Disney Plus's acclaimed WandaVision."

The first two episodes were given an 8/10 score by IGN. "The premiere of Marvel’s Agatha All Along excellently recaptures the magic of WandaVision with a dark, mysterious, and campy story that showcases the delightful wickedness of Kathryn Hahn’s titular witch," the review reveals.

USA Today was less impressed and goes with 2/4, wrapping up with, "One of the most versatile and transformative actors of her generation, [Kathryn Hahn] is just so good at playing bad (or really, playing anything a Hollywood script can throw at her). You wonder, given she's the real draw of the show, why she's hidden beneath excess characters and themed costumes."

In contrast, The Guardian gives Agatha All Along a perfect 5/5 and calls the series not just "the perfect show for Halloween season, but an absolute treat any time at all." BBC's 4/5 review adds, "This is a cast that is deeply - and often literally, thanks to the songs - in tune and evidently delighted to deliver a magical romp of a show that is as willing to get silly as it is dark."

The superhero-hating website The Playlist gives it a C+ but acknowledges that what they've seen here suggests "Marvel is at least becoming passable TV pleasure for now."

In our 4/5 ComicBookMovie.com review, we said, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.