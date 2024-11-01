AGATHA ALL ALONG Photos Reveal Amazing Practical Death Design And Unexpected Link To Vision On Wiccan Costume

Aubrey Plaza's MCU debut as Rio Vidal in Agatha All Along was celebrated by fans. However, the revelation that she's Death has been hailed as one of Marvel Studios' best casting decisions ever.

Now, Emmy-nominated Makeup Artist Erin LeBre has revealed just how much of the Death design we saw in the two-episode finale was practical. As you can see below, little in the way of VFX was needed to bring this character to life and we're hoping she keeps this look during any future appearances.

Death may be a one-and-done for the MCU, though we'd be shocked if she doesn't show her face in other supernatural projects heading our way when the Multiverse Saga concludes.

For many, the hope is that she might be allied with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, becoming an ally to him similar to how Thanos served her in the comic books.

Agatha All Along Costume Designer Daniel Selon has also shared some new behind-the-scenes content from the finale. In a series of detailed, revealing photos, he showcases Wiccan's first MCU costume and the sheer number of Easter Eggs it includes.

Among them is a nod to Vision we'd bet you missed on a first viewing. The hero's cloak pays homage to Vision, Billy and Tommy Maximoff's father and a character who was rarely mentioned in this series beyond the fact he's believed to be in pieces courtesy of S.W.O.R.D.

"In our design of Wiccan's heroic look we pulled important elements from the existing comic art," Selon explains. "The Galaxy print on the side of his pants starts as white-out doodles on Billy's jeans and becomes a luminescent scattershot of stars when he's fully powered up. We embedded the runes that were used in the Wandavision battle into a laser cut trim vertically framing him, protecting him."

"The texture of leather on his chest is intricately printed with concentric waves that reverberate around the symbols that were embroidered on Billy's sweater (Wanda's crown, the mind stone, pentacle, moon phase to name a few). Wiccan's powers are often seen in circular rings and so we built on that concept by looking at the way Damascus steel looks like magic ripples on a pond."

"[We] brought that shape language into the crown sculpted so beautifully by Darrell Maloney," he concluded.

You can see more of Wiccan's costume by scrolling through the Instagram gallery below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.