HEADS OF STATE: Idris Elba, John Cena & Priyanka Chopra Fight For Their Lives In Action-Packed New Trailer

The official trailer for Prime Video's summer actioner Heads of State has arrived, offering a first look at Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas getting into all kinds of high stakes danger!

By RohanPatel - Apr 23, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer for Heads of State, offering an action-packed first look at the their upcoming summer action comedy starring John Cena (Peacemaker; The Suicide Squad; Fast X) and Idris Elba (Luther; Beasts of No Nation; The Suicide Squad) in the lead roles, as the leaders of the United States and United Kingdom, respectively, with Priyanka Chopra (Don: The Chase Begins Again; The White Tiger; Citadel) serving as their MI6 bodyguard. 

As per the synopsis, "The UK Prime Minister and US President have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent, they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world."

The film will reunite Elba and Cena for the first time since they co-starred in 2021's The Suicide Squad. It was originally announced in October 2020, but took a while to come together, with Chopra joining the cast in Spring 2023. It was mostly shot in London in May 2023, before moving to Liverpool's St George's Hall in June. Chase scenes were shot through July and August in Trieste, Italy, and then, additional photography took place about a year later in Belgrade, Serbia. 

In addition to Elba, Cena, and Chopra, the supporting cast consists of Jack Quaid (The Boys; Scream; Oppenheimer), Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon; The Outsider; Dead Man’s Shoes), Stephen Root (Barry; Office Space; Get Out), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House; Gerald’s Game; Spy Kids), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso; I May Destroy You; Catastrophe), Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Coupling), Clare Foster (The Crown; Les Misérables; Taboo), Katrina Durden (Doctor Strange; Street Fighter: Resurrection; The Hitman's Bodyguard), Aleksandr Kuznetsov (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore; Tetris; Great Poetry).

Ilya Naishuller (Nobody; Hardcore Henry; Invasion) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Josh Appelbaum (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Citadel), André Nemec (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol; Alias; Cowboy Bebop), and Harrison Query (My Wife and I Bought a Ranch...; Warface; Bunker).

Heads of State arrives on Prime Video on July 2!

Watch the first official trailer below:

Two heads are better than one. Idris Elba and John Cena are Heads of State, coming to Prime Video July 2.

Gp-Og-UKn-XEAA2l-UE-1

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/23/2025, 3:17 PM
Imagine making a movie called Heads Of State and forgetting the only Head of State that matters in the World.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 3:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - What about Getting Head of State?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 3:24 PM
John Cena as a former Hollywood action hero turned US President is such a ridiculous concept but then I think about real life and realize it may not so much after all , sigh.

Anyway , the movie looks alright…

The humor was hit or miss for me in the trailer but I do like the cast (Elba & Cena do seem to have fun chemistry) aswell as the action which makes sense since the director did “Nobody” with Bob Odenkirk which I liked!!.
Iports
Iports - 4/23/2025, 3:25 PM
Keir starmer and Donald trump

Now if you got two comedians to play them as close as they could to their real life counterparts

Now that would have been funny as hell ..

