Rumor: IRONHEART Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Riri Williams will suit up as Ironheart for Disney+ and a new rumor claims to know when the first official trailer will be released.

By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 23, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Ironheart is a Disney+ series that has been in development since before the character first appeared in the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. Riri Williams is the woman behind the suit played by Dominique Thorne. 

A new rumor states the first full trailer for Ironheart will be released this May. However, you should take this one with a grain of salt. Nexus Point News is reporting this alleged release date, but they don’t refer to any sources of any kind including sources that do not wish to be named. When a user on X asked them what their source was, they very simply replied “Us.”

You can take a look at the post below. 

Ironheart has spent the past month pretty much entirely out of the news cycle. A lot of fans expected the series to be canceled before there was a few seconds of footage shown during a Disney+ general sneak peek which you can check out below. The “practical suit” was on full display.

"There’s a full practical suit," Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum confirmed during an episode of Phase Hero: A Film and TV Podcast. "It doesn’t obviously do all the crazy things that the suit does, but we used a lot of techniques that go all the way back to the first Iron Man film, where we actually had a practical suit on set."

"First of all, just even as a visual reference for the CG artists having the actual suit there, even if it had to do like CG things and open and close and stuff," he elaborated, "it had all the perfect lighting reference, so the emulation is just spot on. It’s awesome. I mean I’m sure it’s going to be in the Marvel lobby in a few months."

A new look at the Ironheart series was released back in March that showed Riri Willaims’ new suit taking off from the ground. Check it out below.

The official synopsis of Ironheart describes Riri Williams returning to Chicago and embarking on a journey that blends technology and magic together. It was speculated for quite some time that Mephisto would end up being the villain of the show, but this has not been confirmed. Concept art seemed to point at the possibility of Dormammu returning from the events of Doctor Strange to be the villain. This could potentially set up Strange’s appearance in the show, but, again, there is no official word on the villain.

Are you excited for Ironheart?

IRONHEART Leaked Concept Art May Reveal The Show's True Villain...And It's NOT Mephisto
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/23/2025, 5:26 PM
Chandler we don't care, bud.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 5:27 PM
I'm just not excited at all for this.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 5:28 PM
This is a big mis-step on Marvel's part to put this out.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/23/2025, 6:00 PM
@thebamf - It feels like they are on the right path with Thunderbolts and FF, but then this feels like a step back. The character was annoying in BP2 and disliked in the comics, very few people excited about this one.
TK420
TK420 - 4/23/2025, 5:28 PM
The MCU is dead.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/23/2025, 5:28 PM

User Comment Image
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 4/23/2025, 5:30 PM
Who the [frick] greenlit this??? Hard pass!!! Easily.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/23/2025, 5:34 PM
disney needs to put in ass much money into this a55 possible. the modern audience is out there.....somewhere
User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/23/2025, 5:34 PM
Nobody cares….. really they don’t. With Daredevil Born Again decent and Thunderbolts also looking to hit the spot this just looks like it has the potential to drag the MCU back to the depths of the Marvels and Thor: Love and Thunder.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 4/23/2025, 5:35 PM
No thanks.

She was a boring character already, and the actor is annoying, and then in Wakanda, she literally shot rockets at police officers, and blew them to smithereens. Likely killing or injuring them, though they never showed it on screen.


So. I’m out.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/23/2025, 5:56 PM
@JobinJ -

She killed police officers?

Screw Disney.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/23/2025, 5:35 PM
Tbf Ryan Coogler is involved so who knows maybe it ain’t so bad
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/23/2025, 5:53 PM
@Gambito -

But his Black Panther duology and Sinners are bad.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/23/2025, 5:53 PM
@Gambito - obviously he's involved
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/23/2025, 5:36 PM
This show was completed back in 2022
right smack in the DEI / Woke era of the MCU
Why is it taking 3 years to release it?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 5:37 PM
I am intrigued by this tbh.

I thought Riri was alright in Wakanda Forever but I am interested to learn more about her & the world she inhabits in this…

Plus , the science/tech vs magic idea appeals to me!!.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/23/2025, 5:38 PM

Still this dog sh!t??

Disney: Most of the D+ shows have been bad, so let's make more. What have we been doing wrong? AHA! We can fix this.

Ironheart, Wonder Man, Iron Wars. That'll fix things!

Fans: You can't even figure out how to make Blade work even with an excellent lead actor you idiots.

Disney: What?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/23/2025, 5:50 PM
Trailer in May, flop in June. What a time to be alive.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/23/2025, 5:55 PM
Liberal filmmakers are so desperate to social engineer people and annoy people who want good entertainment.

They didn't make Ironheart to entertain.

Just do prove they are racist or sexist enough to not make this kind of show.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/23/2025, 6:03 PM
Nobody here is excited for this. So instead of being person #563729475638 to say so here's something more fun.

User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/23/2025, 6:06 PM
@DarthOmega - Iron Asshole
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 6:22 PM
@DarthOmega - Everything Everywhere All at Asshole
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 6:23 PM
@DarthOmega - Asshole Shot Roger Rabbit.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 6:24 PM
@DarthOmega - Field of Asshole.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 6:24 PM
@DarthOmega - Big Asshole on Campus.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 6:25 PM
@DarthOmega - Back to the Asshole.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 6:26 PM
@DarthOmega - Licorice Asshole
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 6:27 PM
@DarthOmega - Clear & Present Asshole
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 6:27 PM
@DarthOmega - Sleepless in Asshole
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 6:28 PM
@DarthOmega - Once Upon A Time in Asshole
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/23/2025, 6:05 PM
Who cares?
This will have the lowest viewership ever.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/23/2025, 6:10 PM
Hope this is good but....So far....If Im being completely honest...The Bulky Suit and my lack of faith in The Hood design/execution really has me disinterested.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 6:16 PM
@BlackStar25 - The Hood more or less looks like the one from the comics…

User Comment Image

What makes you have lack of faith?.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/23/2025, 6:12 PM
Not crazy about Riri but the armor looks badass.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/23/2025, 6:28 PM
This site…never changes. Certain articles bring out the usual suspects. If Coogler is involved then this has a shot.

