Rumor: IRONHEART Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Ironheart is a Disney+ series that has been in development since before the character first appeared in the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. Riri Williams is the woman behind the suit played by Dominique Thorne.

A new rumor states the first full trailer for Ironheart will be released this May. However, you should take this one with a grain of salt. Nexus Point News is reporting this alleged release date, but they don’t refer to any sources of any kind including sources that do not wish to be named. When a user on X asked them what their source was, they very simply replied “Us.”

‘IRONHEART’ trailer will release in May. pic.twitter.com/Ftd8ggzmeN — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) April 23, 2025

Ironheart has spent the past month pretty much entirely out of the news cycle. A lot of fans expected the series to be canceled before there was a few seconds of footage shown during a Disney+ general sneak peek which you can check out below. The “practical suit” was on full display.

New official teaser for ‘IRONHEART’



- Coming to @DisneyPlus on June 24, 2025.

pic.twitter.com/fn4fEO6R19 — TV & FILM BLOGGER 📺 (@MAIRTVCRAVE) November 12, 2024

"There’s a full practical suit," Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum confirmed during an episode of Phase Hero: A Film and TV Podcast. "It doesn’t obviously do all the crazy things that the suit does, but we used a lot of techniques that go all the way back to the first Iron Man film, where we actually had a practical suit on set."

"First of all, just even as a visual reference for the CG artists having the actual suit there, even if it had to do like CG things and open and close and stuff," he elaborated, "it had all the perfect lighting reference, so the emulation is just spot on. It’s awesome. I mean I’m sure it’s going to be in the Marvel lobby in a few months."

A new look at the Ironheart series was released back in March that showed Riri Willaims’ new suit taking off from the ground. Check it out below.

New look at Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams in the Disney+ ‘IRONHEART’ series.



Premiering on June 24. pic.twitter.com/kBTChVixws — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) March 21, 2025

The official synopsis of Ironheart describes Riri Williams returning to Chicago and embarking on a journey that blends technology and magic together. It was speculated for quite some time that Mephisto would end up being the villain of the show, but this has not been confirmed. Concept art seemed to point at the possibility of Dormammu returning from the events of Doctor Strange to be the villain. This could potentially set up Strange’s appearance in the show, but, again, there is no official word on the villain.

