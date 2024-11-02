AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Explains Agatha's Fateful Decision, Final Trial's True Meaning, And More

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Explains Agatha's Fateful Decision, Final Trial's True Meaning, And More

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has explained Agatha Harkness' fateful decision in the finale and breaks down the meaning of the Witches' Road's final trial. Needless to say, spoilers follow.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 02, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: The Wrap

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently spoke to The Wrap and addressed some lingering questions we have after watching this week's two-episode finale. 

Facing Death, Agatha Harkness sacrifices herself to save Billy Maximoff but, rather than be reunited with her son, Nicky, in the afterlife, she chooses to remain on Earth as a ghost. That's led to a lot of fan theories about why she wouldn't take that opportunity to see him again. 

Asked why Agatha didn't want to face her son, Schaeffer says, "I think that she’s ashamed of everything she’s done. I think she knows Nicky was always on the side of life, and didn’t want to kill witches. And I think she’s ashamed that she couldn’t save him and she couldn’t fix him, and I think she feels she failed him."

"And then I think she thinks he wouldn’t recognize her now, because she’s killed so much since then," the showrunner continues. "I personally found that to be an interesting reversal on the trope of a villain trying to resurrect a loved one. I liked the idea that Agatha would know that that’s futile and foolish, and that, in fact, she doesn’t want to see him because of her shame."

"To me, that’s far more tragic, that she would not yield to Death because she wants to keep her child at arm’s length because she’s afraid he won’t forgive her and won’t love her."

In Agatha All Along's penultimate episode, the surviving coven members return to where they started before the final trial begins. However, that trial takes place in a bare-bones, morgue-like structure and is a far cry from the extravagant, horror-themed efforts that preceded it. 

Asked about the objective of that trial - which sees Billy find a new body for Tommy and Jen regain her powers - Schaeffer explains, "OK, so this trial is the least cohesive, and that was meant to - so, like 'WandaVision,' you know, as she goes forward in the sitcoms, she kind of starts to unravel, and the sitcom overlay starts to glitch. That’s sort of the arc in there. We mapped that to the literal stages of grief."

"With this one, this is something that’s happening entirely from Billy’s subconscious. He has no awareness of it. But we wanted to sort of chart a notion of him becoming disenchanted with the road, that he’s angry that his friends are dying, frustrated, that possibly there’s some subconscious guilt, that he sort of has a roiling malcontent, and that that would start to affect the trials in a subtle way."

"So this trial is very bare bones," the creative notes. "He’s no longer doing hair, makeup, wardrobe because, on some level, he recognizes how distasteful that is, given that people are actually dying. And so it’s a very bare bones trial, and they just have to grow something. It’s the earth trial. So it’s very simple. They have to grow something in a space with no soil or water or seeds."

"It’s Agatha who’s able to finally make that click, and so she, ironically, is the one who gets off the road having played by the rules."

There's lots more from Schaeffer in the link above, but it's clear from these comments that a great deal of thought was put into every decision made in Agatha All Along

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGTAHA ALL ALONG Finale Spoiler Stills Released As Showrunner Reveals Marvel's Scarlet Witch Mandate
Related:

AGTAHA ALL ALONG Finale Spoiler Stills Released As Showrunner Reveals Marvel's Scarlet Witch Mandate
AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Biggest Twists, Speed, Mephisto, And Why There's No Post-Credits Scene
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Biggest Twists, Speed, Mephisto, And Why There's No Post-Credits Scene

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
abd00bie
abd00bie - 11/2/2024, 9:38 AM
I'm currently re-watching Agatha and there are so many subtle hints, double entendres and easter eggs.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 11/2/2024, 9:42 AM
And satanism.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder