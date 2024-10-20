AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Reveals A Major Deleted Scene And Explains Agatha's Reaction To Billy Maximoff

Following Wednesday's episode of Agatha All Along, we now know the truth about how Billy Maximoff survived the events of WandaVision.

The 10-year-old's soul inhabited the body of 13-year-old Willam Kaplan, but was left with no real memories of either life...beyond having a brother named Tommy. Lilia Calderu put the sigil on William before he came Billy and showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained how all that works in an interview with The Wrap.

"Yeah, it works on the witch who cast it, so once Lilia casts it, she can’t remember him," the writer and director tells the trade. "But the reason that Billy doesn’t remember Lilia is because he was William Kaplan at that time. And then the reason that he doesn’t remember Alice is because he was unconscious."

Schaeffer also shared details on a deleted scene involving Alice Wu-Gulliver and the car crash that killed William (giving Billy a new vessel).

"There is a scene that we cut for pacing, where Alice is interviewing Mr. Kaplan, and he keeps saying Billy’s name, and she can’t hear it. She keeps trying to write it down, she can’t hear it," she notes. "And it’s a great scene. They’re terrific performers. It’s a great scene. It’s just one of the many moments of like, it’s a pacing thing, and this is, it’s sort of a double beat."

"She also doesn’t really see his face, because he’s covered in blood and he’s in the backseat. And then later, Billy does know Jen because he knows her work, and her reputation, and her products."

Fans on social media have had very different reads on the scene when Agatha Harkness confronts Billy Maximoff on the Witches' Road. With tears in her eyes, there's been speculation about whether she cares for Billy after their previous interactions in Westview or is disappointed that he isn't Nicholas Scratch.

"All she did with Wanda, once Wanda knew who she was, all they did was fight," Schaeffer says. "And so, at this point in the narrative, there’s conflict between Agatha and Billy, but they’re standing there and they’re talking, and I think she is just enraptured by who he is."

"I do think part of that is, I think that there are fond feelings and fond memories of of their time together when he was little Billy, and I think she was, in a way, nosy neighbor. She was, in a way, the babysitter," she adds. "Like, I think every role that Agatha plays, she believes a little bit. It’s a little bit of herself, and a little bit of her essence, and her soul. But I do think that the tears in the eyes, I think it’s pride."

With only three episodes of Agatha All Along left - and the final two are set to be released on the same night, remember - it won't be too much longer until we find out how this story ends.