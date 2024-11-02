AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Says Agatha Harkness' Fate Was Decided From The Very Beginning - SPOILERS

Agatha All Along concluded with a two-episode finale on Halloween, and the show wrapped up in a way that proved to be a surprise (though if you're a Marvel Comics fan, you may have seen it coming) for a lot of viewers.

Major spoilers ahead.

After getting a power recharge from Wiccan (Joe Locke) in episode 8, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) selfishly decides to leave the "Teen" to his fate, but when he asks about her late son, Nicholas Scratch, the witch has a change of heart and takes Billy Maximoff's place by kissing Rio Vidal, aka Death, (Aubrey Plaza) thus giving her life for his.

The final episode focuses on Agatha's backstory and the deal she made with Death to give Nicholas a few years of life. At the end, we return to the present day, with Harkness' ghost appearing to Billy and taking on the role of his "spirit guide" as they set off in search of his brother, Tommy.

While speaking to Collider, showrunner Jac Schaeffer revealed that the title character's fate was decided from the very start - and that she was surprised more people didn't see it coming.

"[F]rom the absolute beginning, we were always gonna land Agatha as a ghost," she said. "I was so tickled that it wasn’t a really big fan theory. [B]ecause it’s one of the few things that’s directly in the comics."

As for why Agatha gets to stick around on the mortal plane while others - such as Lilia and Alice - move on, Schaeffer explains that Harkness simply isn't ready to let go and face her son in the afterlife.

"Ultimately, we liked it being a little more instinctive, that somehow ghosts are beyond Rio’s reach. It’s tied to the idea that a ghost isn’t ready to surrender to death yet. We also liked the idea that Agatha isn’t ready to surrender to death, not because of Rio, but because of Nicky."

What did you make of the ending? Did you see "Ghost Agatha" coming? Let us know in the comments section, and be sure to vote in the poll below if you haven't already.

SuperSurvey Experience every twist, every secret, every episode 🔮



All episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3VZmzolF3g — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 31, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.