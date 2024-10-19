AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Scarlet Witch's Possible Return, YOUNG AVENGERS, And Wiccan's Big Reveal

Agatha All Along dropped some huge revelations in its latest episode, including the fact Lilia Calderu was the one who placed the sigil on William Kaplan before he died and returned as Billy Maximoff (we know it's confusing, so you can find a full explainer here).

In a flashback, we saw Billy introduce himself to Agatha Harkness by saying his name was William Kaplan before more confidently stating, "I'm Billy Maximoff."

Explaining that moment in an interview with Deadline, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer said, "When we revisit the moment of the sigil in Agatha’s house, he says William Kaplan first, and then he says Billy Maximoff, because it’s like a deep, dark, scary suspicion that he’s Billy Maximoff, and he doesn’t know for sure."

"It’s only after his power manifests for the first time - those blasties are the first time he’s ever had that capacity. It’s only then that he fully understands the Billy Maximoff piece and embraces it. I think I would imagine, this is me and my interpretation, it’s been scary up to that point, and also a little bit like when you’re afraid of believing even something good and big about yourself."

"Am I talented? Am I special? I don’t know. Am I capable of good things or really terrible things? I don’t know," she added. "So that, to me, is, when it breaks, it’s no longer needed, because he has stepped into an understanding."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Schaeffer promised we haven't seen the last of Rio Vidal and was quizzed on the possibility of returning to the MCU for to continue Billy's story alongside the other Young Avengers.

"I’m not working on anything right now for Marvel, but it is my hope that there will be more for him, both because I’m such an admirer of Joe, and because I think the character is really interesting."

Another thing this latest episode made clear is that Billy isn't heading down the Witches' Road for either power or to resurrect his mother, the Scarlet Witch. Instead, he wants to find Tommy, his twin brother and a hero better known to comic book fans as Speed.

Asked directly whether Wanda Maximoff will appear in Agatha All Along, Schaeffer largely dodged the question when she replied, "It’s so wonderful that everyone loves her as much as they do. I mean, I feel that way about her, and so the clamoring for her is really beautiful. Lizzie [Olsen] is so extraordinary and so candescent, and everyone should see her in His Three Daughters. She’s so extraordinary in that movie."

"So I will just say what I always sort of say in these moments. Our players are on the board, and we are on a journey about these folks. It’s Agatha’s show, and it’s also very much Billy’s story. So there’s more left to go."

It certainly doesn't sound like we'll see Wanda, though it would be strange for Agatha All Along to end without at least clearing up - and fixing - what we saw at the end of 2022's divisive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place.