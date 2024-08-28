AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Hits Back At Fans Unhappy He's Playing A Gay Character In The MCU

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Hits Back At Fans Unhappy He's Playing A Gay Character In The MCU

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke (Heartstopper) has responded to some of the backlash surrounding his portrayal as "Teen" in the MCU series, shrugging off those unhappy about the character's sexuality.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 28, 2024 03:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: Variety

Marvel Studios' upcoming WandaVision sequel, Agatha All Along, will put the spotlight on Kathryn Hahn's returning Agatha Harkness and Joe Locke's mysterious "Teen" as they travel down the Witches' Road.

While Marvel Studios is going to great lengths to maintain the secrecy surrounding Locke's role, a new Variety piece on the actor confirms, "the character's true identity is a crucial story point on the show." 

Between that, his costumes in the trailers, and the fact "Teen" is gay, comic book fans have come to the surely correct conclusion that Locke is playing Billy Maximoff, a.k.a. Wiccan, the son of the Vision and Scarlet Witch. 

Asked by the trade how he feels to join Tessa Thompson as one of the only actors to play a queer superhero in the MCU, the actor responded, "I’ve never really thought about it. It’s one of those things that gets a bit stressful if you think about it too much. But being in a Marvel series is the most pinch me thing."

When it comes to what Marvel Studios was looking for from him, Locke adds, "I thought you get cast in a Marvel show, you get paid to get really muscly and hence. 'We want you to stay small and twink-y' is basically what they said, in a very corporate way."

Of course, he's well aware that his role in Agatha All Along could spark backlash and there was indeed some from fans, including those in the LGBTQ+ community, when the first trailer launched. "It was like, 'Oh, why has Marvel done this campy gay stereotype?'" he recalled, clearly upset by the response. "It really annoyed me because I was like, 'You can’t ask for authentic casting and then be upset if you have a camp character.'"

Locke added, "I’m fully aware that the Marvel fandom is far less nice than the ‘Heartstopper’ fandom. There’s going to be a lot of people that just hate everything about the character and everything about what I’ve done with it, and I just have to be OK with that."

"Marvel fans are very open with their opinions," he noted with a smile. "But they’re not in a Marvel show, so [blows a raspberry]. I’m doing the one thing that they really wish they could be doing. Sorry!"

We'd say that's a pretty good response to his detractors! Anyone who knows Wiccan (a character who could be a game-changer for the MCU) will know that Locke is another pitch-perfect casting decision, so it should be fun seeing where he takes the Young Avenger.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG: Runtimes For First Four Episodes Of WANDAVISION Follow-Up Revealed
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG: Runtimes For First Four Episodes Of WANDAVISION Follow-Up Revealed
AGATHA ALL ALONG Banner Promises MCU Fans A Twisted New Tale From The Team Behind WANDAVISION
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Banner Promises MCU Fans A "Twisted" New Tale From The Team Behind WANDAVISION
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 8/28/2024, 3:25 AM
The characters Gay. So what?!?
CoHost
CoHost - 8/28/2024, 3:31 AM
This place has become a cesspool of racism sexism and homophobia.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 8/28/2024, 3:34 AM
they are losers
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/28/2024, 3:42 AM
As long its not forced people wont care.
Just play the character good.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/28/2024, 4:17 AM
@OptimusCrime - Nobody ever says that a character being a straight is "forcing it" and for some people, simply having a gay character as a nameless backround extra is "forcing it"
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 8/28/2024, 3:56 AM
Let gay people exist in media. Period.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder