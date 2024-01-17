DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details About The Show's Overhaul Revealed; Not Everything From Netflix Is Canon
GhostDog - 1/17/2024, 2:50 PM
We knew this article was coming...
EZBeast - 1/17/2024, 2:55 PM
@GhostDog - shall we start a drinking game for every Josh themed article he posts?
mountainman - 1/17/2024, 2:54 PM
Not cannon. The hammer that young Fisk killed his dad with was obviously a different hammer in Echo than in Daredevil.
ObserverIO - 1/17/2024, 3:09 PM
@mountainman - And Daredevil didn't start wearing red until after She-Hulk. And Vanessa is played by a half-Chinese woman instead of a Jewish woman.

And so many other reasons.
mountainman - 1/17/2024, 3:17 PM
@ObserverIO - I really don’t see why the Netflix shows couldn’t have been a different universe but the MCU reality for these heroes was mostly the same. With infinite universes, you would think many of them would have a lot of similarities.

Same with the X-Men. Keep what you want from Fox Universe or 92 animated, change what you want, and multiverse explains it all.
EZBeast - 1/17/2024, 2:56 PM
Can't it just be cannon in it's own universe? I know multiverse bullshit is getting old but come on these characters and stories clearly fit better outside rhe core mcu...
EskimoJ - 1/17/2024, 3:05 PM
@EZBeast - It's canon, deal with it.

Besides, its quality isn't higher or lower because it's been confirmed canon.

Plus, if people are looking for the MCU to expand its type of content...
sammac13 - 1/17/2024, 2:58 PM
They should ignore/ retcon certain events like kingpins imprisonment
ObserverIO - 1/17/2024, 3:13 PM
5. What Did Karen Page Do Next?

If this were a true adaptation of Born Again, she started doing porn and smack next. Then she sold Daredevil's identity to the Kingpin. For smack and crack.

And the fact that he doesn't wear his costume in the show wouldn't be a problem since that was one of the key motifs of the book that it was praised for; Showing that Daredevil is more than just a costume.
JFerguson - 1/17/2024, 3:15 PM
Luke cage is an undercover criminal boss and Colleen Wing is the iron fist.

I say go with it. More interesting than following comics to a T.

