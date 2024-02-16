DAREDEVIL And AHSOKA Star Rosario Dawson Remains Keen To Return As Claire Temple In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN

Marvel Television didn't waste any time in bringing Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist together to form The Defenders on Netflix, using Claire Temple as a way to link each of their respective shows up. During her many appearances, "Night Nurse" lent a helping hand to the Man Without Fear and even became a love interest, albeit briefly, to Power Man.

With Marvel Studios slowly bringing many of those characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and with each series finally considered "canon"), many fans are hoping we'll see Rosario Dawson play Claire again.

The actress, who has since joined the Star Wars franchise as Ahsoka Tano, has once again asked about a potential MCU return on social media and made it clear she would "of course" be open to reprising her Netflix role in Daredevil: Born Again. She'd tag her post with "#UnfinishedBusiness."

"Oh yeah. For sure," Dawson said in 2022 about a possible Marvel return. "You don’t even see her in that last 'tell Claire to go home' moment on Luke Cage. So what is that? You know it’s terrible. So, yeah, I’d be super curious, but I’m just so stoked for everybody, though. It’s been a long time coming."

"I was really excited to know that all of our shows are actually part of the MCU now, with Charlie [Cox] and Vincent [D’Onofrio] coming over into these different projects now," she added. "So, yeah, 18 episodes [of Daredevil: Born Again]? I’m there! Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, they know where I am."

There are definitely more stories to tell with Claire, and it would make perfect sense for her to play some sort of role in Daredevil: Born Again. As of right now, it's unclear how much these characters will change as they transition into the MCU, but Dawson could quite easily show up in any number of upcoming movies or TV shows.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of the recent creative overhaul, Daredevil star Wilson Bethel will also make his return as the villainous Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.