Daredevil: Born Again - Krysten Ritter Unveils [Spoiler]; Elodie Yung Fuels Elektra Return Speculation

Mike Colter had strongly hinted that he would reprise his Luke Cage role in Daredevil: Born Again (recent set photos left little doubt), and after a couple of mentions in previous episodes, last night's season 2 finale featured the return of Power Man.

We still don't know the exact circumstances, but Cage had been roped into "doing the Lord's work" for Mr. Charles (likely in an effort to keep his family safe), and reunited with Jessica Jones and his daughter Danielle towards the end of "The Southern Cross."

Now, Krysten Ritter has officially unveiled Colter's return via a new Instagram video.

What's next for Cage? We know that season 3 will feature a Defenders reunion, as both Colter and Finn Jones (Danny Rand) have appeared in set photos. With the Man Without Fear behind bars, these super-powered individuals will likely be holding down the fort when the series returns.

Another character fans of the Netflix shows are hoping to see make her MCU debut is Elektra, and actress Elodie Yung has fuelled speculation that she may be set to film some scenes for Born Again season 3 by revealing that she's currently in New York.

It's obviously not much to go on, but showrunner Dario Scardapane did recently hint that both Elektra and Colleen Wing might be involved in season 3's storyline.

"The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we’re moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list.

There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don’t. The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot."

Elodie Yung is in New York. 👀



'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' Season 3 is currently filming there. pic.twitter.com/8YjvwDTcoC — Warling (@WarlingHD) May 6, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."