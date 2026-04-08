DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Marvel Actually Revealed This Week's Shocking [SPOILER] In A Recent Trailer

The fourth episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, "Gloves Off," concludes with a major shocker, and eagle-eyed fans have now noticed that Marvel Television actually spoiled the scene in a recent trailer.

Spoilers follow.

When Bullseye reveals to Daredevil that his "one good deed" will be to rid the world of Mayor Wilson Fisk and his wife Vanessa, the Man Without Fear races to Fogwells Gym, where Kingpin is in the middle of an exhibition match against a local heavyweight boxer. Fisk handily defeats his opponent, and when Vanessa steps into the ring to congratulate her husband, Poindexter makes his move.

The lethal former assassin launches a glass souvenir into the ring just as Vanessa manages to fire a shot off and hit her assailant in the stomach, while Wilson smashes the projectile out of the air with his championship title belt before pulling a gun of his own and aiming it at Dex.

This moment features in the mid-season trailer, and if you look closely, you'll notice Vanessa in the background as she begins to fall to the ground with a shard of glass sticking in her temple.

Wilson Fisk and Vanessa at Fogwell's Gym in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/4diJ1FWw2p — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) April 3, 2026

To be fair, nobody actually spotted this until after the episode hit Disney+, and it's not really something you'd pick up on unless you happened to be looking out for it. Still, it is a little surprising that Marvel would include something like this in a trailer.

It's also worth noting that we don't actually see Vanessa die. Though her injury certainly appears to be fatal, the character's fate was left uncertain for a reason, and viewers will have to tune in next Tuesday to find out if she succumbs to her wounds.

What did you make of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, episode 4? Let us know in the comments section.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."